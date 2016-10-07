12 Guam companies sue US over H-2 worker shortage

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Underscoring the impact of the recent spate of H-2B worker visa denials on the local economy, 12 Guam companies representing a range of industries — including construction, medical, food manufacturing and retail — filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in the federal District Court of Guam on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The complaint was filed against Loretta Lynch, attorney general of the United States; Jeh Johnson, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Leon Rodriguez, director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Service; Donald Neufeld, associate director of Service Center Operations of USCIS; and Kathy Baran, director of California Service Center of USCIS.

The petitioners include the Guam Contractors Association, Ace Builders LLC, BME & Son’s Inc., Guam Tropical Dive Station Inc., Guam X-Ray (which does business as Guam Radiology Consultants), Johndel International Inc. (dba JMI-Edison), Inland Builders Corp., Landscape Management Systems Inc., Marianas Linen Supply Inc., Phil-Gets (Guam) International Trading Corp. (dba J&B Modern Tech), Zenaida M. Zantua (dba New Fresh Bread Bakeshop) and 5M Construction Corp.

Jennifer Davis, attorney for the plaintiffs and representatives from three of the companies, informed local media about the suit during a press conference at the GCA office in Upper Tumon.

“We have filed a complaint today at the District Court of Guam on behalf of 12 plaintiffs against 5 defendants,” Davis said. “The named defendants will have 60 days to respond to our complaints. In the meantime, early January, we should have a first court hearing on our complaint and we will take it from there.”

About-face

In 2016, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has done an about-face in their adjudication of the H-2B petitions for Guam, Davis said. Through 2015, Guam had experienced a more than 95 percent approval rate of H-2B petitions. However, since the beginning of 2016, the approval rating has gone down to less than 1 percent, according to Davis.

“As a result of this crisis, we have filed this case,” she said. “We are seeking class-action certification.”

According to a release, the 12 companies are seeking to have H-2B applications approved, having already demonstrated temporary need under the classifications of one-time occurrence and peak-load need.

They are also requesting the court find that the recent denial of H-2B applications is a change in policy that constitutes a substantive change in the rules that should have been subject to formal rule-making.

Moreover, they are asking the court to order USCIS “to engage in rule-making procedures with proper notice and comment so that the petitioners have a reasonable expectation of how future H-2B applications will be treated and so they can address that definition and be easily and quickly approved.”





Davis clarified that the petitioners are not seeing monetary damages but a clarification from USCIS regarding the policy changes.

“They have changed that policy without any explanation, without any notice, and without any opportunity to comment as to the change of policy. And the plaintiffs in the case have been all on contracts or have developed business models based on or relying on the prior policy of the USCIS,” she said.

Davis said they will ask for class-action certification so unnamed plaintiffs can benefit from the relief granted by the court. A class-action certification would provide other entities, such as the office of the governor, an avenue to submit their petitions to the court.

“So they can submit briefs on behalf of complainants if they want to, and that is up to the discretion of the court,” she said.

Local business impact

The representatives from the three companies spoke about the impact of the visa denials to their business.

Nelson del Carmen of Marianas Linen Supply Inc. said his company uses the H-2B program to hire technicians who are familiar with electronic and mechanical systems in laundry and industrial equipment. “Without the H-2 program, it is going to be very difficult for me to get people like that on Guam,” he said.

Larry Manalo, vice president of 5M Construction Corp., said the visa rejections have impacted construction projects. “Right now, we have around $10 million worth of projects which should be done by early next year. Because of the H-2B visa rejection, we cannot finish them on time,” he said, adding that should the federal government fail to address the visa issue, they are expecting to pay liquidated damages because of the delay.

Arthur Zantua, executive pastry chef and co-owner of the New Fresh Bread Bakeshop, said the H-2B visa denials have impacted his business, which has seen a drastic reduction in sales during the past few months. His business caters mainly to construction companies and their workers, who would pick up food during the morning from their establishment in Dededo. “It affected us a lot, mostly some of the Filipino restaurants and bakeries, because of our sales drop.” According to Zantua, they are also waiting for the approval of six H-2B applications for workers for their establishment.

In August, it was reported that there are about 1,200 H-2B visa workers currently on Guam. However, the Guam Department of Labor’s Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division said the number of H-2B visa workers may fall below 100, and may even drop to zero, by the end of December.

U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo of Guam issued the following statement regarding the recent filing of a lawsuit against the federal government regarding the denial of H-2B visas:

“The nearly 100 percent denial rate of H-2B visas over the past year continues to negatively impact our community. Thousands of temporary nurses, construction workers, and others have had to return to their home countries because their visa renewal applications have been denied and new visas have not been issued. I’m very concerned that Guam’s organic workforce cannot meet our current labor demands, especially with the specialties that many of these H-2B workers provide. While I have included a legislative fix for this specific problem in the FY17 defense authorization bill, I have met with and will continue to be meeting with local stakeholders to discuss this particular immigration issue as well as to continue to build on broader regional solutions to our labor shortages. While it’s unfortunate that it has come to a lawsuit, I believe that this simultaneous approach may be necessary to resolve the current impasse in a more permanent fashion. Additionally, I will continue to fight for inclusion of my H-visa relief in the FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.”