US court gives Murphy more time to file accounting costs

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has approved the stipulation agreement between retired U.S. Army Ranger Paul Murphy and the CNMI government to extend the deadline for Murphy to submit costs of his suit.

In a one-page order on Oct. 5, 2016, Judge Manglona ordered the deadlines to be reset upon consideration of the stipulation submitted by both parties. Murphy is ordered to file an accounting not later than Oct. 18, 2016, and the CNMI government will file a response no later than Oct. 25, 2016. Murphy can file a response no later than Nov. 1, 2016.

According to the stipulation, Assistant Attorney General Charles Brasington, counsel for the defendants in this case — Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero and Secretary of the Department of Finance Larrisa Larson, both in their official capacities — will be off-island for habeas corpus training until Oct. 17, 2016.

The CNMI government wants Brasington to review and respond to the fee request as he has litigated the case for the past few years and is the one most familiar with the issues.

Murphy has asked for a week’s extension to ensure his accounting is correct.

In a 55-page decision issued on Sept. 28, 2016, Judge Manglona granted in part and denied in part the motion for summary judgment filed by Murphy who challenged the constitutionality of some of the provisions in the CNMI Weapons Control Act and the Special Act for Firearms Enforcement.

Judge Manglona enjoined the defendants from enforcing the provisions of the Commonwealth Code that have been declared unconstitutional. These include the $1,000 excise tax on handguns.

The court awarded Murphy costs and gave him until Oct. 11, 2016 to file an accounting, but he will not be paid attorney’s fees because he filed his case “pro se” or for himself.

Murphy, who has lived in the CNMI since 2007, filed his initial compliant without counsel on Dec. 24, 2014, saying that on July 30, 2007, customs officials under the Department of Finance confiscated his WASR 10/63 rifle, a Glock 19 pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

In March 2016, Judge Manglona declared the CNMI ban on handguns unconstitutional.

The CNMI government then enacted the Special Act for Firearms Enforcement to comply with the court ruling, but some of its provisions were unconstitutional according to Judge Manglona’s ruling on Sept. 28, 2016.