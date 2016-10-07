Elderly woman hurt in road accident
-
06 Oct 2016
- By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said an elderly woman was hurt in a road accident on Monday.
DFEMS spokesman Derek Gersonde said the accident occurred near the Pale Arnold Rd. and Kopa Di Oru intersection in Garapan at 1:02 p.m. The area is accident-prone.
“We received a call from the Department of Public Safety regarding a reported auto collision,” he said, adding that the accident involved three vehicles.
He said the patient, a 74 year old Korean, complained of head pain.
“She was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room,” he added.
No other details regarding the incident were available.