Elderly woman hurt in road accident

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said an elderly woman was hurt in a road accident on Monday.

DFEMS spokesman Derek Gersonde said the accident occurred near the Pale Arnold Rd. and Kopa Di Oru intersection in Garapan at 1:02 p.m. The area is accident-prone.

“We received a call from the Department of Public Safety regarding a reported auto collision,” he said, adding that the accident involved three vehicles.

He said the patient, a 74 year old Korean, complained of head pain.

“She was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room,” he added.

No other details regarding the incident were available.