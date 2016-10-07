Guam education board terminates superintendent’s contract

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam Board of Education voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Jon Fernandez during its meeting Monday night at the Guam Department of Education central office at Tiyan.

In a 6-to-3 vote, the board voted in favor of the motion by member Ken Chargualaf.

Fernandez has been the subject of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student at J.P. Torres Success Academy. The student accused Fernandez in June of this year of sending a text message she said was suggestive, and alleged contact with the student’s buttocks. Fernandez responded with allegations of extortion after the student, her parents, a substitute teacher and the school’s former principal allegedly asked for favors in exchange for dropping the claims and avoiding media attention. Fernandez denied all allegations made against him.

Last month GDOE legal counsel Gary Gumataotao completed an internal investigation and submitted his report for review to the board.

Over the course of a meeting spanning two days and close to 10 hours in executive session, the board came to a decision regarding the 69-page report.

“Based on the preponderance of evidence as documented in the Title IX investigation report, and the accompanying appendices, I move to terminate the superintendent’s employment contract,” Chargualaf said.

Those voting in favor of the contract termination included Chargualaf, Charlene Concepcion, Jose Cruz, Chairwoman Lourdes San Nicolas, Vice Chairwoman Rosie R. Tainatongo and Ryan F. Torres. Opposed were Peter Alecxis Ada, Lourdes M. Benavente and Maria A. Gutierrez.

Though the board has voted to terminate the contract, Fernandez has not officially been terminated from his post as superintendent, according to Gumataotao. Guam law stipulates that certain procedures must be followed in terminating a superintendent’s contract, he said.

The term of Fernandez’s newly renewed and now to-be-terminated contract is July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2020.

Acting education Superintendent Joe Sanchez said he would continue in his role as the acting interim superintendent.

“We’ll continue to move forward,” Sanchez said following the meeting.

Gov. Eddie Calvo expressed disappointment at the loss of yet another GDOE superintendent.

“My concern continues to be stability in the leadership of the agency and its financial management,” he said in a release. “Guam GDOE has become a revolving-door agency — superintendents seem to leave not long after having started. This issue was raised by U.S. DOE officials who were concerned that the lack of stability would negatively impact Guam DOE.”

Chairwoman San Nicolas assured the public the decision was not made lightly.

“Though there were contrasting views among board members, each voted with their conscience and only after thoroughly reviewing the preponderance of evidence based on the Title IX administrative internal investigation,” she said in a statement.

Ada, one of the three board members who voted against the termination, made a motion prior to the termination vote to bring Fernandez back to his position under certain “conditions.”

Ada told the Post that, while he is bound by the confidentiality of the executive session, he could explain his opinion regarding the decision.

He said he would have liked the opportunity to ask the superintendent some questions in order to fill in some blanks that were not sufficiently clarified by Gumataotao’s report. Ada said he believed Fernandez deserved the opportunity to speak on his own behalf.

“In my opinion, I will not be the prosecutor, jury and judge all in one,” Ada said. “He (Fernandez) deserves to know what he’s being charged with.”

Ada, Benavente and Gutierrez voted in favor of bringing the superintendent back under conditions, but the motion failed.

The board did not address Fernandez’s paid administrative leave. His leave had previously been extended in order to allow for legal counsel to complete is investigation until Oct. 4. Gumataotao told the media that any information regarding his leave would have to be addressed by the board during its next meeting.