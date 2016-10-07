Jergerson Koshiba wanted for sexual abuse of minor

ON Oct. 3, 2016, Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo ordered the release from prison of former CNMI firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba who had served a six-month sentence for disturbing the peace.

On the same day, however, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho signed a warrant for Koshiba’s arrest on a charge of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree.

On Oct. 5, 2016, the Department of Public Safety and the Crime Stoppers program released a statement informing the community that law enforcers are looking for Koshiba and asking anyone who sees him to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 immediately.

According to Crime Stoppers, Koshiba is a 42-year-old Palauan who is 5’10” tall, 245 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers program coordinator Jason Tarkong in a statement said Koshiba’s bail has been set at $100,000.

“He is still at large. If spotted, do not approach him,” Tarkong said, referring to Koshiba. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

On Sept. 30, 2016 a six-member jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict against Koshiba on the charge for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. Judge Govendo then declared a mistrial.

On Oct. 3, 2016, Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley filed an amended information against Koshiba for inappropriately touching the victim who was 9 years old on Feb. 26, 2016.

Koshiba was arrested on Feb. 2016 after the victim reported to her mother that he touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping on the couch in their Navy Hill home. The jury trial started on Sept. 26, 2016 and the jury started deliberating on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2016.