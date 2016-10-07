AG sees no conflict of interest in representing Hocog, Larson in MV Luta lawsuit

THE government sees no conflict of interest in the Attorney General’s Office representing Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson in the lawsuit filed by CNMI resident/taxpayer John Del Rosario regarding the government’s $400,000 “loan” to MV Luta.

In a 14-page joint objection in their official capacity to Del Rosario’s motion to disqualify the AG from representing them, Hocog and Larson, through Assistant Attorney General Christopher M. Timmons, said the Commonwealth Constitution imposes an obligation upon the Office of the Attorney General to provide legal representation to all government entities.

Timmons said this obligation includes requiring the AG to represent government employees sued for activities that took place within the scope of their employment with the government.

According to Timmons, Del Rosario’s claim that the AG should be disqualified is not consistent with the AG’s constitutional and statutory responsibilities, and should be denied.

Timmons said “it is common for offices of AG’s to engage in multiple representation, even where multiple clients have interests adverse to one another, so long as steps are taken to protect client confidences.”

He said commonwealth law only requires a government attorney to withdraw from a matter due to a conflict of interest if the particular attorney subject to disqualification has been exposed to confidential information that creates a conflict.

Timmons said “the AG’s Office, unlike a private law firm, may not refuse to provide legal services when a conflict of interest exists because the Commonwealth Constitution mandates an attorney-client relationship between the AG and the governor, executive departments, public corporations and other government entities that require legal representation.”

‘No conflict of interest’

Timmons said there is no conflict of interest and Del Rosario’s claim is not ripe for adjudication because no one has made any findings that Hocog’s actions violated the Government Ethics Act.

Timmons said Del Rosario’s Government Ethics Code Act claims are predicated upon a misperception that Hocog authorized a loan to his relative.

Timmons said to authorize an expenditure of public funds, there must be an appropriation. He said the audio recording of the meeting in question makes it clear that the Rota Legislative Delegation understood that 19-3 was not being introduced as an appropriation but rather as a resolution.

Timmons said Larson’s defense does not implicate a former client because the AG did not advise the late Gov. Eloy Inos on this matter.

Timmons added that the AG’s duty to prosecute ethics violations does not cause a conflict because the primary remedy for a violation by a member of the Legislature is impeachment, not prosecution.

In a separate six-page opposition and objection filed by Hocog in his personal capacity, Assistant Attorney General James M. Zarones, chief of the solicitor division, said the court should deny Del Rosario’s motion to disqualify the AG.

Zarones said Del Rosario’s motion failed to differentiate between personal and official capacity defendants. Moreover, “a fact admitted by an official capacity defendant does not bind a personal capacity defendant.”

Zarones said because “the court can only speculate as to how Hocog, in his personal capacity, will answer Del Rosario’s complaint…the motion to disqualify is not properly supported by the law.”

The government is the real party in interest when a public official is named in his or her official capacity, Zarones said, adding that Del Rosario failed to demonstrate a conflict of interest between the government and Hocog.

‘There is conflict of interest’

In his 11-page reply to the government’s opposition, Del Rosario, through his counsel Jennifer Dockter, argued that the AG’s office has “a quagmire of conflict in this case.”

Dockter said the AG has three named clients — Larson and Hocog, both in their official capacity and Hocog in his personal capacity.

Dockter added that there is also a fourth client although not named specifically in this matter — the citizens of the commonwealth.

According to Dockter, taxpayers like Del Rosario have been cheated out of $400,000 that seemed to have been appropriated through a document that has no legal effect.

“Due to the conflict of interest that arises from the multiple representations of the various parties to the case, the AG should be disqualified from continuing to represent them all,” Dockter said.

If necessary, she added, outside counsel should be appointed either by the AG or by the court to ensure separate representation that abides with the Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

Dockter said the AG has no obligation to represent Hocog in his personal capacity. She added that disqualifying the AG’s office does not deny anyone representation pursuant to the constitution.

Because the AG has the power to appoint outside counsel to negate the conflict issues, the AG should do so, she said.

In a separate five-page reply, Del Rosario, through Dockter, argued that the AG has four clients in this matter, and the official capacity defendants have not acted as “one” client.

Dockter pointed out that the government has treated Hocog and Larson not as a single client but as two separate clients.

She said Larson answered the complaint on her behalf alone, and Hocog filed a motion to dismiss.

According to Dockter, Larson and Hocog’s replies harmed each other, thus the AG, while representing each client in their official capacities, took positions which were harmful to the other client.

On Sept. 7, 2016, Del Rosario asked the court to disqualify the AG from representing Hocog and Larson in his lawsuit.

Dockter said the AG cannot represent both Hocog and Larson and fulfill the AG’s duties to the commonwealth because the positions are impossibly oppositional.

The court will hear the arguments on the motion to disqualify and the motion to dismiss today, Oct. 5, 2016, at 9 a.m.