NMC’s Fernandez: Give me a chance

FORMER Guam Sen. Carmen Fernandez is president of Northern Marianas College — again.

On Wednesday, she met with students, staff and faculty members to discuss her initiatives and priorities.

“I want to say first that God is great, and I am honored and overjoyed to be back home at the college,” she said. “I love the college, and I’m so happy that God has given me this opportunity. The board has given me its trust and confidence, so I’m able to come back and complete the dreams, priorities and goals that I have for the college.”

Fernandez was first hired by the board in 2007 but was terminated in 2010. She then sued NMC and the board in local and federal courts, but her lawsuits were dismissed. She said on Wednesday that there was a settlement.

‘Baloney’

Among those who were unhappy with her re-hiring were former NMC President Agnes M. McPhetres and former Rep. Stanley T. Torres.

“She’s a fraud and a dishonest person,” Torres said, referring to the allegation that Fernandez changed the grades of certain students which eventually led to her termination in 2010.

Torres questioned the judgement of the NMC regents for again hiring Fernandez.

“What happened to these people? They were not minors when Fernandez was fired. They know her background,” he said.

He said the regents are “full of baloney” and their actions are based on politics and friendships.

Those who voted to re-hire Fernandez were Regents Elaine Hocog Orilla, Michaela Sanchez, Irene Tudela Torres and Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.

Board Chairman Frank Rebauliman and Regent Michael Evangelista recused themselves and did not participate in the selection process while Regent Juan Lizama was on personal leave when the board voted on the issue.

Former Rep. Stanley T. Torres said the re-hiring of Fernandez will only “destroy the integrity of the college,” adding that NMC’s accreditation will be affected.

McPhetres also questioned the regents’ decision, saying Fernandez defied the regents before and had shown no respect for the policies of the board.

Qualified

Fernandez said Torres and McPhetres are entitled to their opinions which she respects.

“But I am the most qualified candidate. I did very well in terms of my qualifications and my interview with the board. I went through the process. Certainly I am a proven president who led the college to reaffirmation in 2009.”

She said she will be happy to work with former Rep. Stanley T. Torres.

“I will give him all the information about what we are doing here — I will work with him.”

Fernandez said she will also work closely with McPhetres, the chief executive officer of the Northern Marianas Trades Institute.





Next week, Fernandez said she will start meeting with other education stakeholders, including NMTI, the Public School System, the Legislature and the executive branch of the government. And she will be visiting Rota and Tinian.

“I really look forward to working with everyone. I am sure if people give me a chance they will see all the improvements that will occur here at the college,” she said.

According to Fernandez, she also expects to have a good working relationship with the board including its chairman, Rabualiman, who was one of the regents who voted for her termination six years ago.

“I think everyone will work together. Once the board makes the decision they need to be unified. I know we’re going to have a good working relationship,” Fernandez said.

Top priority

Asked if she will reorganize the college, Fernandez said she would like to review the organizational chart, but there’s no plan for any big changes to the college structure.

She said she will also prioritize the college’s accreditation as suggested by then-NMC interim president Dave Attao.

“Accreditation is our top priority, so some of the initiatives that I shared with everyone involve getting ready for the [visiting accreditation team],” she said.

In order to be fully accredited, the college must be in compliance with the standards at all times, she said.

Nursing department instructor Johnny Aldan said that when he started teaching in 2008 Fernandez was the president.

“She’s…very open. If you want to talk about things, she’s pretty open with that. I think with her personality, the college is pretty fortunate to have her back.”

Accomplishments

During her previous term, Fernandez said she spearheaded the accreditation activities that led NMC out of its show-cause status to its reaffirmation of accreditation in July 2009.

She established an employee recognition program that recognized the hard work and commitment of employees.

Under her leadership, NMC was able to secure $4 million in grants, and the enrollment of the college increased.

She also worked to help strengthen the fundraising efforts of the NMC Foundation.

In addition, NMC was able to launch its new website and establish the NMC Alumni Association.

Prior to her return to NMC, Fernandez was a business consultant for Best Sunshine International.

She was also a consultant for Marianas Business Plaza, the Office of the Saipan Mayor, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and P&A Corporation.

She was the interim vice president of college administrative services at Modesto Junior College in California and was interim vice president and assistant superintendent for finance and administrative services at Palomar College.

As a member of the Guam Legislature, she chaired its education and housing committee.

Fernandez likewise served as vice president for administration and finance at the University of Guam and was the director of UOG’s Center for Continuing Education and Outreach Programs. She also worked as student activities director and as student life officer at the university.