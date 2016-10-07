‘Drug Court works’

CORINA D. Martinez, a recovering drug addict from Guam, told a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday that the island’s Drug Court gave her a second chance in life.

The event’s keynote speaker, Martinez spoke of her experiences as a recovering addict.

She said she started using drugs when she was 14 in California.

“I smoked marijuana, then I was introduced to ice — in the states it was called crystal meth. I drank and got high.”

Martinez said she comes from a good family. “My parents did all they could for me. I was incarcerated because of my drug use. I was incarcerated for three years straight. I didn’t want recovery. I did not know what recovery was, I just wanted to hurry up and do my time and go back out and use drugs again. That’s all I kept thinking. ‘Hurry up, hurry up.’ I did not know that I could get help.”

After her release from jail, she was soon imprisoned again for another nine months because of drug use.

“Even that did not do anything for me, because I did not get help, and because I did not know there was help out there for me.”

The turning point for her came when she was arrested again and had to spend more time in jail.

“My motivation to get better, to get help, were my grandkids. Oh my God, I couldn’t see them. I wouldn’t be able to see them if this were to become my life, to be in jail. So I kept praying and praying that if I got out again I would make my life better.”

Martinez said it was her public defender who told her she would be screened for the Adult Drug Court.

“I thought that I had to go to classes and that was it. But I wanted to quit. I wanted a life. I did not know how to do it. I did not know how to get it. I saw people recovering. I did not know what they had. I thought it was something magical, and I wanted that.

“They told me that I qualified [for the drug court], and I had to check in three times a week…and get on a self-help program. I really wanted my recovery…because I saw what it was doing for me. I was gaining the trust of my family back, my kids most importantly.

“I chased after drugs like crazy, and did anything for them, but now this is my recovery and I’m doing all I can, everything, for my recovery today.”

The CNMI Drug Court Stakeholders’ presentation was co-hosted by the Office of the Governor and the CNMI judiciary and was held in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort.

The participants included representatives from the federal, Guam and CNMI courts, law enforcement agencies, the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the Governor, the Legislature, other government agencies, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, social services and non-profit organizations.





The event started with Mount Carmel School students urging the community to unite for a drug-free CNMI.

“The kids that came up here,” Martinez said in her remarks, referring to the students, “I started to tear up because they nailed it, because I never saw it, I never saw that I was hurting my family, my children, because I was a full blown addict.”

Today, Martinez said she has a job and is thankful for the Adult Drug Court which made it possible.

“My employers know my background, they know where I came from and they know my history, but they are willing to give me another chance in life. And that’s pretty awesome.

“I was a drug addict from way back, but I have been given a second chance in life and I thank you for that.

“Just be there for addicts and hear them out, give them a second chance. If they do not want it, then they’re not ready for it.

“But if they want to recover, reach out to them because that is what they need…. I am so honored to be here to stand and share with you what the drug court can do for the community, for law enforcement, for the court system. It works. It truly works.”

In his remarks, Gov. Ralph Torres said: “Looking at the impact on our children, families and our island community, the drug court program gives us more reasons to fight for the same goal.”

But a program without a budget will not work, he said, and a program with a budget but with the wrong people won’t work either.

“A Drug Court will not be successful without the full collaboration of all entities, all stakeholders in the community, the judiciary, the Legislature and the executive branch,” he added as he thanked Drug Court Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio, District Court for the NMI Judge Ramona Manglona, Chief Justice Alex Castro, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Angel Demapan, Vice Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero and Special Assistant for Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Yvette Sablan for their involvement in creating the adult drug court program.

“This administration will work tirelessly together with our partners, and I’m sure that as we strengthen our community, our working relationship will become even stronger,” Torres said.

CNMI Drug Court coordinator Ta Ann Kabua said: “It took me years in college and working in the healthcare field to finally accept addiction as a disease, so I understand that it may take some time for people to accept addiction as a disease.”

She said problem-solving courts provide an alternative for treating those who continue to commit crimes if the underlying issues are not addressed. “The challenge is the deliverability and availability of treatment services,” Kabua added.

“But with commitment from the three branches of the government, as well as the public and private treatment providers and key stakeholders in the CNMI, this model will work,” she said.