New airline to serve Guam, Saipan from Hong Kong

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — HK Express, a low-fare airline based in Hong Kong announced it will launch new routes to Hong Kong from both Guam and Saipan, on Dec. 15 and Jan. 18, 2017.

“Hong Kong is in the heart of Asia, making it an ideal launch pad for travel around the region,” said Andrew Cowen, director and CEO of HK Express. “From our Hong Kong hub, travelers can take advantage of our seamless transfers to explore dream destinations across Asia, all in super low fares.”

“The HK Express four-times-a-week operation provides travelers with new opportunities for travel between Hong Kong and Guam. We are extremely excited about HK Express’ foray into the Guam market, and look forward to the additional traffic to Guam from Hong Kong and other originating points within the HK Express network. We are aware HK Express’ LCC (low-cost carrier) status is an opportunity to enhance travel preference to Guam as a destination, and the value of this service is warmly welcomed,” said Charles Ada II, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

HK Express is offering one-way introductory fares starting from $35.10 from Guam or Saipan to Hong Kong. The promotional fares go on sale from now to Oct. 10, with travel dates valid from Dec. 15 to March 25, 2017, and Jan. 17, 2017, to March 25, 2017, for departure from Guam and Saipan, respectively.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft configured to accommodate 180 economy passengers.

Flight UO35 is to depart Guam on Mondays at 5:20 p.m. and arrive in Hong Kong at 7:55 p.m.; departing Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5:35 p.m., and arriving in Hong Kong at 8:35 p.m.; and departing Sundays at 7:10 p.m., and arriving at 9:55 p.m. Flight UO34 is scheduled to depart Hong Kong on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Guam at 4 p.m.; depart Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and arrive 4:15 p.m.; and depart Sundays at 11:05 a.m. and arrive at 5:50 p.m.