Voters want to see ‘report cards’ of legislators

TO properly guide voters, the Legislative Bureau should issue “report cards” on lawmakers for the past two years, especially those who are seeking reelection, community advocate Jack Muna said.

He said some voters have insufficient information about the performances of their representatives and senators.

“It would be educational and informative for the voters to look at their lawmakers’ records so they are able to make wise decisions on who they will support,” Muna said.

He said there are lots of voters who come to the polling centers without background information about the candidates.

Publishing the lawmakers’ “report cards,” which will include their attendance, is fair because there are representatives who may not have enough resources to print out their achievements, Muna said.

“I normally vote for the persons who do their jobs.”

If possible, he said the Legislative Bureau should report every year on the performance and achievements of legislators.

Based on his personal assessment, Muna said for the past two years only a few representatives are pushing programs that benefit the community.

He said some legislators are working hard and introducing meaningful bills.

However, because these representatives belong to the minority bloc their measures are always put on a back burner, he said, citing the bill of Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero to address blighted properties on Saipan.