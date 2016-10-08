Court orders payment of $261K to 2006 plane crash survivor

THE federal court has ordered an entry of judgment against Hong Kong Entertainment (Overseas) Investment Ltd. and two other defendants. They have to pay the balance of $261,000 to one of the survivors of a plane crash in upper Dandan in 2006.

In a two-page order, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted the motion for judgment of Patrick James Timmerman as guardian ad litem for Joshual Patrick Agcaoili Timmerman who is a minor, and his wife Maria Purley Agcaoili Timmerman, and directed the Clerk to enter judgment in the amount of $261,000.

The plaintiffs filed a motion for entry of judgment on June 26, 2016 through their counsel William M. Fitzgerald against HKE, Taga Air Charter Services Inc. and Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino pursuant to a settlement agreement with supporting documents.

Judge Manglona said in the settlement agreement, the parties agreed that if the defendants “shall be delinquent in any one payment for more than 10 days from the due date of that payment, the plaintiffs will be entitled to a judgment against the defendants in an amount equal to the difference between the settlement amount of $450,000 and the amount previously paid by the defendants.”

Judge Manglona said on Jan. 29, 2016, the plaintiffs sent the defendants a notice of delinquency on the Jan, 2016 payment of $3,000, and that as of Jan. 2016 the defendants had paid $189,000, leaving an unpaid balance of $261,000.

Judge Manglona said the receipt records show that the plaintiff’s motion was electronically served on the defendant’s counsel of record, Brian J. Lawler and G. Anthony Long, but the defendants have not filed a response to the motion and the time to respond has expired.

Patrick Timmerman is a licensed pilot who was employed by Tinian Dynasty and was seated beside the pilot when the Piper Cherokee aircraft crashed on a farm in upper Dandan while en route to Tinian on Aug. 11, 2006.

Patrick Timmerman sued the defendants with his wife, Maria, and their minor son joining the lawsuit.