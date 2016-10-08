October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Don’t be a bystander

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Thursday signed a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Saipan World Resort. This year’s theme is “Respect.”

The proclamation noted that while women make up the largest group of all who experience domestic violence, no one is immune. “Domestic violence touches us all, regardless of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, faith, ability, educational background, or age.”

According to the proclamation,

“Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior that one intimate partner chooses to use in an effort to gain control over another. It can occur in the form of physical, emotional, sexual, or economic control. Batterers use tactics such as isolation, sexual and physical assault, forced use of illicit drugs or substances, insults, excessive monitoring, and possessiveness to control and manipulate victims.”

It added, “On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.”

In the CNMI, 167 survivors sought relief from the Family Court Division through requests for temporary restraining orders in 2015.

“Despite these alarming numbers, domestic violence remains a hidden crime. Victims suffer silently in places where others consider the safest — their homes, work, or schools. As a result, they experience fear, shame and doubt, making it extremely difficult to seek help.”

The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence and the Family Violence Task Force are inviting all members of the community to join in collective action.

The proclamation was read by Ana Ada and Genelin Camacho.

“We must come together during Domestic Violence Awareness Month as a unified voice to declare that the CNMI does not tolerate domestic violence, or any other forms of abuse. As members of this community, it is our responsibility to end domestic violence.”

Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio was the inspirational speaker during the proclamation ceremony.

She said in reflecting and researching statistics for her remarks, she found that there were more women murdered by their partners than there were American soldiers killed in a war.

“That is almost 5 million women in the U.S. who experienced physical violence by an intimate partner every year. That’s 25 percent of women who will be victims of severe violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“I was quickly depressed and horrified, but I also quickly realized that I don’t need to provide any statistics. If you’re a victim you don’t need any statistics to validate the trauma that is a part of your daily life.”

She then talked about the role of the community.

“There are 3 R’s that I want to address. 1) Reporting, 2) Recognizing who the victims are, and 3) Respecting victims’ choices.”

She added, “When I say reporting it is not just calling the police when you see something but also being alert.”

She mentioned a story of a typical domestic violence situation with three parties involved.

“Yes I said three — it is not just the victim and abuser but the bystander too.

“In this story everyone in the neighborhood has either seen the abuse or heard it late at night. But 1) the victim says nothing, aiming harder to please the abuser after each beating; 2) the abuser acts as if nothing happened or the victim provoked it thereby deserving it; and 3) the bystander — well the bystander says it is a private matter and it is not her or his business to interfere; besides someone else will report it.





“Now imagine if the entire neighborhood has this attitude — that someone else will report it. Then the neighborhood, as far I’m concerned, has a hand in the abuse.

“Don’t be a bystander. Report it. Be a voice for the victim who wants help, but can’t stand up for herself or himself.

“The bottom line is: it’s best to be safe and talk to someone. It is better to be wrong than to be right and have done nothing.”

She said when we talk about domestic violence the immediate thought is women, and women without a doubt are the most victimized population.

However, she said, there are other victims too: teenagers, the elderly, men, gays, lesbians and transgender persons.

It is important to recognize that they can be victims as well, she added.

But there’s also a need “to allow the victim to process everything,” the judge said.

The two things victims need the most are patience “and for us not to say what they should do.”

“That kind of pressure often times makes the victims retreat and shut the door including to friends and family. The constant judging and telling the victim what you think is best and what you think he or she should do when you really don’t know the turmoil the victim is struggling with stops them from talking about it.

“What they want is for family and friends to simply listen. Allow them the liberty to figure things out on their own, to process the situation and plan their exit strategy which includes preparing themselves emotionally and mentally.

“This is a community problem; it is all of our business. I don’t have the answer to stop domestic violence. I don’t fully understand the dynamics of the violence myself. But not having the answer will not stop me from doing my part to stop the violence.”

Gov. Ralph Torres called on all citizens and community members to join the movement to end domestic violence.

“I also ask everyone in their homes, workplaces, churches, schools and communities to use respect as a tool for healthy and safe relationships.

“If you see your neighbor — it does not matter who they are… if anyone of you see someone beat up his wife, I want you to call the cops because she does not deserve it and neither do the kids.”

The governor said during a recent Drug Court stakeholders presentation, students asked the audience: “Is it me? Did I do it? Am I responsible for my mom and dad’s substance abuse.”

Torres said: “You don’t want your children blaming themselves for what their elders are doing.”

This year’s Bridge of Light Award went to Elaine C. Dela Cruz of Karidat Social Services because of her commitment and dedication to promote domestic violence awareness and for her many hours of service to help victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Dela Cruz credited the members of her team, her support system at home, and her “heroes” who have overcome domestic violence.

“I think if I really wanted to say something to the community, it would be to ask them to join the movement.

“As Judge Kim said: Report, Recognize, and Respect the victims’ choices, and just be there, just listen. There are a lot of things we can do as a community. We don’t have to be a service provider. You can just be an ear, you can lend a hand, you can watch someone’s kid.”

The Bridge of Light Award is given each year to honor the accomplishments and sacrifices of one extraordinary individual who has worked diligently to provide safety for the community, to work to end domestic violence and sexual assault, and to be a “bridge of light” for victims and survivors in the CNMI.