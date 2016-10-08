Governor discusses 902 talks with chamber of commerce

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Wednesday updated the Saipan Chamber of Commerce regarding the 902 talks with the U.S. government and other matters that affect the commonwealth.

In his remarks at the Pacific Islands Club-Charley’s Cabaret, Torres said a final 902 consultation report will be submitted to President Obama in December that will detail the CNMI positions on the CW and military issues.

He said the report will include position papers from the U.S. Department of Defense and the president’s representative to the 902 consultations, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas Esther Kia’aina.

When asked if there’s a time frame for the CNMI’s request for an increase in the CW cap and the program’s extension, the governor said, “I am sure that they will not give us a time frame because if they don’t meet that time frame it would count against them.”

He added, “The constant thing that they tell us is ‘we are working on it, and we will tell you as soon as we get an answer.’ ”

He said it is important for the CNMI to remind the U.S. government about the need to have an adequate workforce.

When asked how the federal government has reacted to the CNMI’s requests, Torres replied:

“It is easy for us to argue our issues, but it is hard for them to say ‘okay we will waive this, we will waive that.’ They explained that it is a national issue — as soon as you touch immigration then it becomes a national issue, and all the U.S. congressmen and senators will look at it. But I always tell them that our immigration issues are different.”

Torres likewise informed the chamber that he is working on a management tool that will help the CNMI Department of Labor process all workforce applications in the commonwealth.

“In May we saw a dramatic increase in government revenue — a tremendous revenue increase, an increase that we’ve never seen before, but because of the CW cap it just dropped so we took that data and showed them to D.C.,” Torres said.

“That’s when you see how an increase in the workforce drives our revenue and how it just dropped because how could your business progress when you don’t have the workforce — it is not going anywhere so those stats are critical. We need all of us to work together.”

The governor also spoke about the CNMI government’s finances, saying that only a few years ago, they were faced with spending cuts and austerity measures.

“But because of the revenue we have from new investments and current businesses which have decided to invest more since our economy has grown, now we are able to pay our prior government obligations, which is not fun for me I can tell you, but we have to pay them right?

“Our prior obligations are obligations for the government no matter who is governor, and the more we wait the more liability there is for our government. So this administration considers that it is our obligation to minimize that.”

He said the Torres-Hocog administration will continue working on paying off prior obligations, judgments, settlements and land compensation.

“We are working to settle all those accounts, so that we can start moving forward with fewer liabilities,” Torres added.

He also mentioned that because of the Saipan casino monthly’s tax payments “we are able to pay prior utility billings, and the Public School System’s utility bills.”

He added, “We in this room are one, and I say one because, if you succeed, I succeed, and if my permitting agencies are not there to support you — guess what: either you leave or other investors leave, and I don’t want that to happen. I want to make sure our economy grows.”