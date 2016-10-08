Senate approves creation of new department

THE Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation creating a new Department of Revenue and Taxation which is currently a division under the Department of Finance.

Introduced by Senate Vice President Arnold I. Palacios, Senate Bill 19-82 now goes to the House of Representatives.

He said the measure aims to increase tax collection and strengthen the enforcement of tax laws in the commonwealth.

According to Palacios, it has been more than five years since the position of the director of the Division of Revenue and Taxation was vacated and with all the new tax laws, it has become crucial to have a full-time director.

He believes that a new and separate department can effectively manage the tax laws in the CNMI and enhance the government’s efforts to enforce them.

Also on Wednesday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 19-103 which is proposing to waive all contractual obligations of the recipients of the Educational Assistance Program grants and the special scholarship under Public Law 7-32.

All seven members voted yes while Sens. Jude Hofschneider and Paul Manglona abstained.

Hofschneider said he abstained because his daughter is a recipient of a scholarship grant while Manglona said he has some concerns and will seek some clarifications regarding some of the bill’s provisions.

The measure aims to free recipients from any obligations mentioned in the contract or agreement they signed to avail themselves of scholarship loans or grants.

Among the requirements is to return to the CNMI and work here once they are finished with their studies, but Senate Vice President Palacios, the author of the measure, said the government has failed to provide job opportunities to returning residents.

He said many students have opted to remain in the U.S. to take advantage of the job opportunities offered there.