House OKs bill to empower hospital board

ANOTHER critical public corporation will soon be run by political hires if House Bill 19-186 becomes law.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the measure which now goes to the Senate.

Only three members opposed the bill’s proposal to create a governing board for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.: Reps. Ralph Yumul, Vinnie Sablan and Edmund Villagomez.

They voted no because the bill introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro does not require the board members to be medical practitioners or have a medical background.

“There are no requirements, qualifications or even limited requirements for those who will be members of the board,” Sablan said in an interview. “For me, to be a member of the board you should be a medical practitioner or have medical skills or a medical background…. The method proposed by the bill has been tried elsewhere but there are challenges. I don’t think it’s right to do it now. There are so many pressing issues in our healthcare system that need to be addressed first…. Another reason is that the healthcare profession is changing, technology is changing. We need to make sure that the decision-makers are continuously on top of that and are aware of new technologies.”

Yumul said gubernatorial appointees who don’t have medical experience, skills or background should not run the islands’ only hospital.

He said the only qualification mentioned in the bill is for a board member to have a bachelor’s degree which is not enough, he added.

Villagomez said the bill needs to be further discussed to ensure that all concerns are considered.

“I think we need to look more into it. We don’t want to be reckless with our decision.”

The measure proposes the establishment of a governing board whose five members are appointed by the governor for a six-year term.

The board’s main task is to govern, manage and control the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Six months after the bill becomes law, the CEO will transfer all her duties and functions to the board who will appoint a CEO, a chief financial officer and directors.

Esther Muna, the current CEO, is against the bill and prefers the current setup that involves an advisory and not a governing board.

In her comments submitted to the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare chaired by Ogumoro, Muna noted that the bill will also require the board to acquire single-policy malpractice insurance which covers medical staff.

“We’ve previously voiced our concerns that a policy such as this would open up CHCC to frivolous lawsuits and a possible exodus of providers,” Muna said. “It would also require CHCC to divert precious resources to legal resources. CHCC does seek to maintain an advisory board of trustees and we anxiously await the nominations of a complete board of trustees as described in P.L. 16-51. Once confirmed, the advisory board of trustees can start working again cohesively with the CEO and continue to improve the health of the CNMI.”

Jack Torres, a former member and chairman of the CHCC advisory board, was in support of the bill before but not anymore.

He said the hospital is in better shape today than it was four years ago.

He said while it may not have state-of-the-art technology or medical equipment, the hospital’s medical and nursing staff are substantially on a par with those in California, Hawaii and the Philippines.

Torres said the quality of care will continue to improve as more resources become available, adding that CHCC “has not failed on this issue.”

Dr. Phillip Dauterman said all five members of the board will be political appointees and they will be granted unlimited power.

He said this has been tried on Guam and it doesn’t work well as many of the board members have no medical education or training.

Dauterman suggested that instead of having five members, the board should include all medical executive committee members and department heads as voting members.

“But otherwise it is best to let the hospital run itself without political interference,” he added.