Some food stamp recipients have jobs but won’t report them

JC is a 27-year-old Chamorro mother of six who resides at Upper Miha in Garapan. Her oldest child is 9 years old, the youngest is 1. JC is pregnant. She is jobless and has been on food stamps since she was 18. Her parents live nearby and are also unemployed.

JC said she received $810 worth of food stamps in the previous month. Her husband is 30 years old. Like her, he didn’t finish high school. He gets $800 in food stamps each month. His brother is also on food stamps. As part of the requirements, JC’s husband goes to the CNMI Department of Labor now and then. “They tell him where to apply for a job,” JC said.

He has a job.

“He works under the table,” JC said, so he can continue collecting food stamps.

It is a “stupid” rule, according to the other food stamp recipients interviewed by Variety. They don’t give us enough food stamps each month, one of them said, but when we get a minimum-wage job, they take away our food stamps.

“So it’s better not to tell them [the food stamp office] if you get a job,” JC said. Asked if she knows other food stamp recipients who also have jobs but are not reporting it, she replied, “Oh yeah. Plenty.”

Which means that the official CNMI unemployment figure may not be entirely accurate.

At Upper Miha, JC and her family live in a four-bedroom, typhoon-proof house for free. They don’t pay utilities either. She said if she gets a job and the government learns about it, then she must pay rent. Another “stupid” rule, other food stamp recipients said.

“It’s not OK this life,” JC said. “My kids need nice clothes and they want me to buy them an iPad. So I want to work. I want to support my kids.”

Asked if she considered getting a GED from Northern Marianas College, she said: “NMC is very far. I don’t have a car.” She also has no phone, but she used to have a cell phone.

She said she’s interested in housekeeping jobs and she intends to work after giving birth.

Her cousin, AS, is a neighbor. Like JC she didn’t finish high school. She is 34 years old, a single mother with six children. She gets $810 a month in food stamps on top of free housing and free utilities. She is required to find work by the CNMI Department of Labor.

“But I have no car,” she said. “And I need a baby-sitter.”

She knows that once she gets a job, “the benefits will stop and I’ll have to pay $600 for rent.”

Her sister, AG, has a job. “I’ve been on food stamps, on and off. I work now so I get less. That’s why a lot of people think, better not work.”

A 35-year-old mother who also lives at Upper Miha recounted a similar story. She said when the food stamp office learned that her husband had a full-time job, “they told me we were no longer qualified.”

She said her husband previously had a part-time job, and they used to get $589 in food stamps. They have three children.

“We had been on food stamps since 2002,” she said. “I used to stay with my mother-in-law and my boyfriend. That was when I got pregnant with my daughter and started getting food stamps. Before, [the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.] helped me. I didn’t have to pay rent and I didn’t need to pay for power. Now I have to pay for power and rent since they cut my food stamps.”

She said food stamp assistance wasn’t enough. “We didn’t have money for washing clothes. We couldn’t buy things other than food. It was also OK when my husband had two jobs. Now he only has one job and, without the food stamps, it’s kind of hard for me. It’s also hard for my husband because he does not have a car to go to work. He takes a taxi.”

A neighbor, a 37-year-old father, said they have been on food stamps for six years now.

“We have five children. I work as a security guard. We’re still eligible, but they deduct an amount, based on my income. We need more. I heard that if your [bi-weekly] pay check is $500 they automatically terminate your food stamps. My pay check is below $500 so we get $400 worth of food stamps. It’s kind of hard. The car outside is not my car. That’s my brother’s car. I spend more than I get. I cannot afford a car. I take taxis. I pay for my trash. I pay for power and the house, everything.”

According to his brother, “they cut my brother’s food stamps after he decided to go to work. So other people don’t want to work because they have food stamps. Now my brother who has a job has to pay for everything, but he’s not getting enough. Those guys on food stamps, they don’t pay for everything and they have food stamps. That’s the truth.”

Changing the rules

Asked how the rules can be changed to address the concerns of food stamp recipients, and the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said:

“The commonwealth government sets the rules for eligibility in its annual proposal to the Food and Nutrition Service.”

The governor’s office said:

“We are currently in the process of determining the best usage of the funding provided under the pilot [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] program. We have two options on the table: one is the full SNAP…the other is a development of a SNAP-like program that closely resembles the full SNAP, but allows a longer life span for the one-time funding source. Both options would increase the income guidelines and provide additional funding to NAP to increase benefits. We are pursuing the changes to the NAP…for exactly the reasons mentioned [by some of the recipients]. There is very little incentive to encourage job participation when full-time income, even for a minimum wage occupation, often disqualifies the individual for continued benefits.”

‘We accept food stamps’

The Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the food stamp program, is under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs. The NAP was established on July 2, 1982. Public Law 1-28, which was signed on March 28, 1979 by Gov. Carlos S. Camacho, authorized him to seek implementation of a food stamp program in the CNMI, while P.L. 2-14, which he signed on Feb. 20, 1981, allowed for the implementation of the program.

The NAP is funded through a federal block grant.

According to the NAP, its rules are enumerated in the memorandum of understanding negotiated annually between the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food and Nutrition Service and the CNMI government.

The NAP said its mission is “to help low-income residents and families buy the food they need for good health. The program provides food stamps as a supplement to low-income or no income households to purchase food for a healthy diet.”

The NAP “promotes healthy lifestyles by encouraging nutrition education tips in its monthly newsletter” and “collaborates with government agencies and the private sector in its advocacy efforts to reduce sedentary lifestyles in the CNMI.”

The NAP said it is “unique” — coupons are allotted by a ratio of 70/30. “Seventy percent of the total benefits can be used to purchase imported and locally produced foods; and 30 percent is strictly for the purchase of locally produced food and water.

“Food stamps can be used to purchase seeds and plants which produce food for consumption. Also, farming and gardening supplies such as eligible seeds, food plant-cuttings, fertilizers, hoes, rakes, sickles, and shovels. Fishing equipment such as eligible nets, spears, knives, fish lines, fish hooks, harpoons, diving masks, goggles, underwater flashlights, fishing rods and reels as well as livestock.”

According to the NAP, from Oct. 2015 to Jan. 2016, 5,409 or 53 percent of its members were Chamorros; 1,772 or 18 percent, Carolinians; 1,699 or 13 percent were Filipinos (U.S. citizens born to Filipino parents); 705 or 7 percent, Chuukese; 291 or 3 percent, Palauan; 139 or 1 percent; Pohnpeian, 139 or 1 percent; Yapese, 65 or 1 percent; and others, 392 or 4 percent. “Others” included stateside Americans, Bangladeshis, Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Kosraen, Marshallese, Nepalese, Russian, Taiwanese, Thai and Tongan.

Smothered

That food stamps may result in dependency or “weaken” the work ethic was already known even before the inauguration of the commonwealth government in Jan. 1978.

In 1975, the Commission on Future Political Status and Transition reported that “approximately 6,000 persons, or nearly one-half of the indigenous population, were recipients n federal food programs at the time.”

On Feb. 9, 1978, Marianas Variety reported that 7,000 people on Saipan received USDA food commodities. “Officials say it normally takes them 11 days to distribute all the items on the list for…Saipan….” The items were apple juice, rice, macaroni, corned beef, canned beans, peanut butter, canned tomatoes, vegetables, sardines, egg mix, vegetable shortening, evaporated milk and mashed potatoes. “In addition to Saipan residents, food is distributed to 950 persons on Rota…, 780 on Tinian, and…150 [in the Northern Islands]. In total, the number of persons receiving USDA commodities amounts to two-thirds” of the NMI population.

Asked by MV reporter Eve Lowe about the federal programs that were about to be extended to the newest U.S. territory, Trust Territory Resident Commissioner Erwin Canham said:

“Is there any way of curbing the elements of a welfare state which are undesirable in this community? … I think the government has got to learn to say ‘no’ as well as ‘yes’ to the Santa [Clauses] who come from the federal government with their bags of presents. It is very hard to say ‘no’…. The trouble is that much of it is desirable and it is hard to make a case against a nutritional program in school, and yet the impact of that on the family structure and responsibility is certainly great. I think this confrontation with the improbable welfare state is going to be a major problem for the new government.”

In 1978, the Washington Post reported that “31 years of American trusteeship in Micronesia has created a society dependent on government jobs and benefits, island welfare states whose people are so inundated with free handouts that they are abandoning even those elemental enterprises — fishing and farming — that they had developed before the [statesiders] came. ‘We’ve smothered them,’ agrees a veteran U.S. administrator with the Trust Territory government, ‘and it will take them a long time to come out from under this blanket.’ ”

A third of the labor force in the Trust Territories were government employees, the Post reported. “The work is easy, the wages excellent by island standards, and the bosses undemanding. ‘They’re really not required to do anything,’ says [Roman] Tmetuchl, a Palauan businessman and politician. ‘They know they’ll get their paychecks no matter what. No one takes attendance to see if they show up. They’re not accountable for any mistakes.’ An American agrees…. ‘It sort of reminds me of a small southern town in the U.S. where the courthouse crowd has everyone on the county payroll and they all just sit around on the courthouse lawn all day.’ ”

For those who didn’t want to work “there is the food dole sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Food stamps are coming soon for…the Marianas. It is estimated that 95 percent of the population eventually will be eligible for free or subsidized food because nearly every…family falls comfortably below the U.S. income standards that are applied here.”

Five years later, Marianas Variety reported that war hero Guy Gabaldon had asked the U.S. government to investigate “the dastardly situation” in the CNMI. He blamed “ultraliberals” such as Peace Corps volunteers and the generosity of Uncle Sam. “Why do we continue destroying these people by pampering them?” He said he would send photos of people feeding U.S. Department of Agriculture cheese to pigs and people standing in the food stamp line whose spouses were gainfully employed.

Moving forward

A local trade school says it is trying to wean people from food stamps.

Established in 2008 by the late businessman Tony Pellegrino, the Northern Marianas Trade Institute is providing local residents with the opportunity to acquire the skills and training they need in order to join the workforce.

But according to NMTI students affairs director Vic Cepeda, not a lot of their students on food stamps are showing up for class. He said in 2009, when they first made an arrangement with Department of Community Cultural Affairs’ Nutrition Assistance Program to help food-stamp recipients obtain work, 70 to 80 signed up and were interviewed. But of this number, he added, only seven actually showed up for class.

“They will come in to register, show up on the first day of class but in one to two weeks, they drop out.”

Those who fail to attend class usually say they don’t have a car, he added.

A couple of years ago, Cepeda said he went to Oregon to learn how the food stamp program worked in the U.S.

He applied for food stamps. “I was surprised I was qualified although I’m from Saipan,” Cepeda said.

But NMTI Chief Executive Officer Agnes McPhetres said a high percentage of the trade school’s graduates do get hired.

Of seven people who complete the trade school program, at least six of them will get jobs.

McPhetres said NMTI won’t stop reaching out to able-bodied food-stamp recipients and get them back to work with the help of the private sector.

NMTI human resource director Victor Mesa said currently, they have 50 food-stamp recipients enrolled in an apprenticeship program with the Hyatt and other business partners. The participants will have to attend a “prepping success” session that will train them for job interviews and other job-hunting skills. Then, they will attend 240 hours of on-the-job training during which they can be hired by the company they are training with. If not, they will have to come back to NMTI for further training.

Those who still fail to find themselves jobs will be taken off food stamps for three months, Mesta said.

Cepeda has high hopes for this program.

McPhetres said except for those with disabilities or who are too old to work, “people should be out there working.”

“We want to help those people on food stamps,” she said, “so food stamp assistance will go to those who need it the most.”

McPhetres said she doesn’t believe that, in the end, the food stamp program helps the CNMI.

“It creates dependency.”