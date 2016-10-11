Presentations on ancient Chamorro history on Tuesday

(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Humanities Council cordially invites you to attend presentations by visiting archaeologists Drs. Peter Bellwood, Mike T. Carson and Hsiao-chun Hung at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Visitor Center Theater, American Memorial Park.

Carson and Hung will talk about their most recent archaeological investigations at Laulau Bay and other early Chamorro settlement sites in the Mariana Islands.

Their research has concentrated on the initial settlement of the Marianas which commenced at least 3,500 years ago. Archaeological excavations continue to reveal more about what people were doing and what kind of lifestyle they maintained at Laulau and other early settlement sites in the Mariana Islands.

Bellwood will share his thoughts about the oldest Chamorro sites in the Mariana Islands in relation to the larger picture of archaeology in the Asian-Pacific region.

His research over the past four decades has shaped much of what we know about ancient life and culture in Southeast Asia and Pacific Oceania, and demonstrates the value of joining archaeology with linguistics, biology, and other disciplines to better document and interpret life in ancient times.

Following their presentations, Bellwood, Carson and Hung will field questions from the audience.

This event is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council as a part of its ongoing community lecture series. It is free of charge and open to the public.

