Guam’s Lizama, Bevacqua to hold presentations on Saipan, Tinian

GUAM master blacksmith Francisco Lizama and University of Guam professor Michael Bevacqua will make presentations about blacksmithing this Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Saipan.

They will share valuable information about the history of blacksmithing in Micronesia in the PROA or Promotional and Retention of Opportunities for Advancement room at Building I of Northern Marianas College.

The presentation will run from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.

On the same day, they will also conduct a presentation at the Tinian Public Library from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the assistance of the Tinian mayor’s office.

Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chair Antonia Tudela invites community members to attend the blacksmithing presentations.

She said she has been getting “positive responses” from local residents, especially retirees and veterans, who want to learn about blacksmithing.

Last week, Lizama and Bevacqua were on Rota to conduct a presentation during the island’s fiesta.