Lack of involvement by parents at PTSA meetings alarming, says RB Camacho

PARENTAL involvement in their children’s education is important, according to the newly elected president of the Parent-Teacher-Student Association of Saipan Southern High School, Ramon B. Camacho.

“Their involvement certainly plays a part in the educational success of their children,” he said.

He is disappointed, however, with the low turnout for PTSA meetings.

Parents, he said, should be mindful about their children’s education and must not remain inactive and wait for something wrong to happen before getting involved.

Some students are facing problems with school attendance and yet their parents are the last to find out, he added.

“The low attendance of parents at meetings is alarming,” said Camacho, who was also elected vice president of the Koblerville Elementary School PTSA.

In a meeting last week, he said fewer than 50 parents attended even though the student population at KES is 700.

“This is really a community issue,” he added.

When Camacho was still chairman of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, he made presentations about the Neighborhood Watch Task Force program during the PTSA meetings at elementary and high schools on Saipan.

At those meetings, he said only few parents and teachers showed up.

“How are we to see our kids succeed in academics or fulfill our hopes that our kids will one day be our leaders?”

Camacho urges parents to be active in PTSA meetings in order to get updates about how their children are faring at school.

He said parents should not “put everything” on school administrators and teachers.

“That’s the reason the PTSA was established — to assist the school administration,” he added.