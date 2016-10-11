Smoke testing of sanitary sewer system on Beach Road, Garapan and Chalan Kanoa

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform its customers of Beach Road, Garapan between the I Love Saipan Building and Shenanigans Restaurant and Chalan Kanoa, Brigida Street behind LF Market to the M. Villagomez Building, that there will be a smoke test of the sanitary sewer system in the aforementioned areas to locate and identify all existing service connections to the sewer main.

Smoke testing will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 and is expected to run approximately two hours per area. For the area of Garapan, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for the Chalan Kanoa area from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you see or smell smoke in your structure, immediately report it to the testing crew or contact the CUC Call Center at 664-4282. This may mean that potentially harmful gases from the sewer could be entering your structure. But do not be concerned if you see testing smoke coming from your rooftop sewer vents. This is normal.

CUC apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from this smoke testing project. For more information, call 664-4282 or go to https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/.