Local GOP, Guam’s Bordallo react to Trump remarks

(Press Release) — The NMI Republican Party issued the following statement:

“It is not in our culture as Pacific Islanders to utter or accept comments that demean or disrespect women. The CNMI GOP strongly condemns the distasteful and disrespectful remarks made by the party’s presidential candidate. Furthermore, the CNMI GOP and all its candidates are unconditionally committed to stopping sexual harassment/violence in all forms.

“The CNMI GOP worked very hard to ensure that policies important to the insular areas were included in the GOP presidential campaign plan. This plan, if adopted, will improve our standards of living and ensure a seat at the decision-making table for the CNMI and sister insular islands at the White House.”

In a separate statement, U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo, D-Guam, said:

“Donald Trump’s comments are despicable, but they’re unfortunately reflective of his longstanding disrespect of women. No words or excuses can defend against what he said, and the American people deserve better. We deserve a president who values and uplifts women, minorities, and all people, not one who disparages and degrades others. Hillary Clinton has spent her life fighting for women’s rights, and that is why she is the only candidate in this election qualified to be president.”