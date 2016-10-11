CW issue may affect CUC water projects

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting executive director Gary Camacho on Friday said they want to ensure that the contractors for CUC’s various water projects have sufficient workers.

It is a concern, he said, referring to the CW-1 issues that may affect ongoing and upcoming utility projects on Saipan.

But he reiterated that CUC will always ensure during the bidding process that participating contractors have enough manpower to complete the projects.

In Aug. 2017, there will be 20 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-funded water and waste water projects due for completion.

Based on its report to the CNMI Senate, CUC also has $34.94 million worth of various projects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve 24-hour water service.

The projects include installing meters on all service connections, detecting and repairing leaks throughout the system, drilling new wells to replace deteriorated ones, constructing a sewer in Lower Base, modifying San Roque’s main distribution, tank metering, and replacing the Dandan reservoir and old deteriorated pipes.

In 2018, CUC is planning to spend $28.65 million on various projects connected with Saipan’s water system.

The funds for these projects, however, are yet to be identified.

Camacho said they are thankful to EPA for its continued support and assistance.

Last week, EPA announced it was awarding CUC $6.4 million for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects.

Camacho said the funding assistance provided by EPA is not included in the funding support CUC is seeking from the CNMI government.

CUC earlier submitted a report to the local Senate outlining its infrastructure replacement project, including the Saipan water system proposal which will require $63.59 million.

As for the $6.4 million in EPA funds, Camacho said the funding will be allotted for the following: $1.3 million, chlorine building construction; $525,000, Maui wells reconfiguration construction; $350,000, Isa Drive sewer realignment; $800,000, sewer extension and service; $100,000, Rota main cave enclosure; $235,000, upgrade lift station SB, A5; $600,000, leak detection and repair, $850,000, Finasisu waterline replacement; $150,000 for the U.S. Public Health service engineer assigned to CUC; and $1.5 million for a new water tank in As Terlaje.

Camacho said CUC is required to complete these projects within five years.

Since 2010, he said CUC has received over $49 million from EPA .