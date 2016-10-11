Chamber’s Alex Sablan: Hiring US workers should be priority

SAIPAN Chamber of Commerce vice president Alex Sablan on Wednesday said employers must prioritize the hiring of U.S. workers.

Wages should also go up, he added.

“That’s to provide parity in the system so that it’s competitive and more will see this as an opportunity and take the job on.”

As provided by federal law, the local minimum wage recently went up by 50 cents to $6.55 an hour. An administration-supported bill now pending in the Legislature will further increase the local rate to $7.25 an hour, which is the federal level.

Sablan said the chamber at the same time is hoping that the CNMI Department of Labor will be included in the workforce processing.

This, he added, will allow the department to have “some input in the certification of applications for CW, H-1 or H-2 visas. And the reason we want that is so that we can somewhat have a semblance of control in determining whether that job category requires you to go to CW or H or some other form of visa. We also need to ensure that we are spreading the CW workforce numbers across the board with our economy and not allow one particular entity to come in and take a large number of the visas. Today there are almost 7,000 visas for construction workers. They’ve replaced a significant number of operational people on the ground, and it is affecting our economy right now. We can never let this happen again, so we are asking for tools to ensure that we can control the impact on our economy.”

According to Sablan, “We need to have certification in U.S. law or a [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] regulation that requires them to acknowledge that we have a process on the ground.”

He said the chamber is also “going out and asking for support from those businesses that have skin in the game here — that see the overall impact of not having a sufficient labor force to grow our economy. We need to get a signature drive going. We need revenue to help us pay for a consultant in Washington, D.C. to get provisional changes [to federal law]. We are going to do a lot of work there and we need somebody on the ground to do it.”

The chamber, he added, is still hoping that the U.S. Congress will pass legislation increasing the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000 and extending the CW program, which is set to end in 2019, to 2029.

“We are hopeful but there are no guarantees,” Sablan said.