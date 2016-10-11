Gas prices up 20 cents

AFTER three price roll backs this year, Mobil Oil Marianas has raised its gas prices by 20 cents.

Shell is expected to follow suit.

From $3.48 a gallon, the cost of Mobil’s regular gas went up to $3.68 a gallon and premium went from $3.80 to $4 a gallon.

The price of diesel also went up from $3.66 gallon to $3.81 a gallon.

The 20-cent hike is bad news, said construction worker Jeffrey Glorio who spends an average of $10 on gas every week.

Another motorist, Ferdinand Mabute, said he drives his car to work every day and has to drop his children off at school.

“Each week I buy $40 worth of gas for my Toyota Echo. So a price hike is not good news to me,” he said.

From $3.78 a gallon, the regular gas price went down to $3.68 a gallon on Jan. 8, then to $3.58 on Jan. 21.

In February it went down again by 10 cents.