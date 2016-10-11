Marianas Variety

ACS, SIS, SCS, Dandan, San Vicente start strong in Cross Country

     

     

     

     

     

    Sunday, October 9, 2016-9:52:18A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Gas prices up 20 cents

10 Oct 2016
By Emmanuel T. Erediano - emmanuel@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AFTER three price roll backs this year, Mobil Oil Marianas has raised its gas prices by 20 cents.

Jeffery Glorio is seen in his company’s service truck as he waits for a co-worker at the Mobil station in Chalan Kiya on Sunday. Photo by Emmanuel T. Erediano
Shell is expected to follow suit.

From $3.48 a gallon, the cost of Mobil’s regular gas went up to $3.68 a gallon and premium went from $3.80 to $4 a gallon.

The price of diesel also went up from $3.66 gallon to $3.81 a gallon.

The 20-cent hike is bad news, said construction worker Jeffrey Glorio who spends an average of $10 on gas every week.

Another motorist, Ferdinand Mabute, said he drives his car to work every day and has to drop his children off at school.

“Each week I buy $40 worth of gas for my Toyota Echo. So a price hike is not good news to me,” he said.

From $3.78 a gallon, the regular gas price went down to $3.68 a gallon on Jan. 8, then to $3.58 on Jan. 21.

In February it went down again by 10 cents.

