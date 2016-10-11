Marianas Variety

Good luck Peachy!

10 Oct 2016
By Emmanuel T. Erediano - emmanuel@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

MISS Marianas Peachy Quitugua left for Tokyo, Japan at 4 p.m. Sunday to compete in the 2016 Miss International pageant that will be held on Oct. 27.

Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua, third right, poses with Stellar Marianas president and 1997 Miss CNMI International Marites A. Yumul, second right, Stellar Marianas secretary Claudine Camacho, right, national director Ping Guerrero, third left, Delta Airlines operation service manager Beau Tomokane, left, and choreographer Kevin Rason, second left, in the departure area at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Sunday. Photo by Emmanuel T. Erediano
She got a sendoff at the Saipan airport from Stellar Marianas president and 1997 Miss CNMI International Marites A. Yumul, Stellar Marianas secretary Claudine Camacho, national director Ping Guerrero, Delta Airlines operation service manager Beau Tomokane and choreographer Kevin Razon.

Quitugua’s parents, Rep. Vinnie and Roca Sablan, and Stellar Marianas national director Ping Guerrero will meet her in Tokyo.

Guerrero said some footage of the Tokyo pageant will be posted on the Stellar Marianas Facebook page.

On behalf of Delta Airlines, Tomokane wished Quitugua the best of luck as he thanked her for representing the CNMI in the Miss International pageant.

Delta, he said, is committed to supporting organizations and people who bring pride to the islands.

The 21-year-old Quitugua is a mixed martial arts enthusiast, and a magna cum laude graduate of Northern Marianas College with an associate of science degree in nursing.

