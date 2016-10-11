CUC’s new finance officer is from Saipan

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has finally hired a new chief financial officer, one of the stipulated order positions required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said the contract for Antonio B. Castro has been finalized.

By Oct. 24, he said Castro, a Saipan resident who has been employed abroad for many years, will start reporting for work at CUC.

Castro will fill the post vacated by Matt Yaquinto whose contract was terminated by CUC management in May.

The new CFO will sign a two-year contract with CUC.

At present, the acting CFO is Joann Paraiso, CUC’s chief accountant.

As for Tim Barringer who was offered the executive director’s post, Variety learned that he turned down the job offer.

But the CUC board, the hiring authority for the executive director, has yet to issue a statement.

Barringer was on Saipan in September to see for himself the operation and facilities of CUC.

The position of executive director has been vacant since May 2015 following the resignation of Alan Fletcher.

Camacho said the contract for a new deputy executive director is now being “routed for signatures.”

He declined to identify the person until the contract is signed.

The positions of the executive director and deputy executive direction are also federally required.