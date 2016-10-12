Korean company to introduce eco-dome homes on Saipan

A GROUP of investors from South Korea met with local engineers, architects, developers and officials from the Department of Public Works to discuss Hong Sung E&G Co. Ltd.’s eco-dome house project last week at Laolao Bay Golf and Resort.

The group headed by Won Jun Lee discussed, among other things, the company’s patented technologies and environmentally friendly materials that they said will guarantee proper insulation, non-flammability and dehumidification in eco-dome housing units.

They also presented “innovative technology insulation mortar” that can be applied easily by spraying it on any material.

Lee said their coat and paint products have been tested and determined to have met the requirements of Underwriters Laboratories.

The coat and paint can be used for iron, wood, plastic and other materials, he added.





Hong Sung E&G products, he said, are antibacterial and antifungal and provide protection against emissions of hazardous substance.

They also protect children from such diseases as atopic dermatitis while preventing global warning through the reduction of carbon dioxide, he added.

“As environmentally friendly products, the materials can be returned to nature at the time of disposal,” he said.

The other presenters were Hong Sung E&G Co. chief executive officer and president Sungmook Lee, head manager Ki Yeon Lee, representative Park Moon Hwan, architects and engineers.





Lee said their eco-dome houses can withstand typhoons and have a lightweight insulation board that can be assembled any place.

“It can also be moved at any time with no special technician required.”

Lee said Hong Sung E&G Co. is now working on a memorandum of understanding with local businesses on Saipan.

At present, he said the company is in the process of complying with DPW requirements.

In Japan, there’s a village of eco-dome houses that are also tourist attractions, Lee added.