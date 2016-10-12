Rep. Roman Benavente: No to closed-circuit TV cameras at child-care centers

REPRESENTATIVE Roman Benavente opposes the installation of closed-circuit television cameras at day-care centers as proposed by Senate Bill 19-77.

The bill, as amended by the House, was passed by a vote of 16 to 1 during a House session last week. Benavente cast the lone dissenting vote.

Introduced by Sen. Teresita Santos, the measure now goes back to the Senate. It proposes to install CCTVs at the entrance, exit points, play rooms, playgrounds and nap areas.

It also requires recording at the beginning of daily operations and at the end of daily operations for normal hours of operation during the week. “All recordings shall be safely and securely retained and kept for 45 days provided that the recordings shall not include audio recordings.”

Benavente said a lot of day-care centers are already facing challenges and requiring them to install CCTVs will be an additional burden.

The requirement will be too costly for day-care centers, he added.

When day-care centers in the CNMI are federally funded, then they should be required to install CCTV cameras, he said.