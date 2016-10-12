Senate resolution calls for release of government share in death benefit payments

THE Senate adopted a resolution asking the Department of Finance to expeditiously release the disbursement of the 25 percent government share in death benefit payments to the surviving beneficiaries of deceased retirees.

Senate Resolution 19-54 was introduced by Sen. Justo Quitugua and was adopted unanimously last week.

Quitugua said a surviving spouse, children or beneficiary of a deceased retiree of the commonwealth is entitled to a death benefit payment in the amount of $1,000.

The resolution stated that when a lawsuit was filed in 2009 against the CNMI government for unpaid employer contributions to the Retirement Fund, this resulted in a settlement agreement requiring a 75 percent payment of the retirees’ full benefits.

The CNMI government has been paying the remaining 25 percent following the entry of Saipan casino investor Best Sunshine.

But according to the resolution, the beneficiaries of the death benefit have expressed concern regarding the delay in the release of the 25 percent of the benefit.

The Senate is asking the CNMI government to work with the Settlement Fund to expedite the 100 percent disbursement of the death benefit payment at a time when the affected family is financially in need.

The Senate also passed the following:

• S.B. 19-43, to establish an irrigation district in each senatorial district for the use of water strictly for irrigation and agricultural purposes and not for residential uses;

• S.B. 19-65, to require the special assistant for Homeland Security and Emergency Management to report to and periodically update the Governor and the presiding officers of the Legislature on the status of any threat or declaration of a major disaster or a state of significant emergency;

• S.B. 19-100, to provide for a planned non-operation certification in lieu of vehicle registration;

• S.B. 19-113, to limit the number of licenses that can be issued to establish shooting ranges in the CNMI;

• House Bill 19-72, to increase the excise tax on the importation of areca nut (betel nut) into the CNMI;

• H.B. 19-185, to allow the prosecution for sexual crimes committed against persons under the age of 18 to commence at any time; and

• S.B. 19-108, to earmark 50 percent of the environmental beautification tax for the urgent requirements of the Marpi Landfill.

All the Senate bills now go to the House while the House measures amended by the Senate will go back to the House. H.B. 19-185 heads to the governor’s desk.