Judge says Patrick Calvo’s lack of remorse a factor in 8-year sentence

ALTHOUGH numerous letters from community members asking the court to be lenient in resentencing Patrick Calvo, who was convicted for the sexual assault of a minor, Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja noted that the defendant expressed no remorse for inflicting pain on the victim.

In a 12-page order, the judge said additional evidence submitted by Calvo does not assure the court that he will ever be remorseful unless the defendant goes through sustained counseling and behavioral management therapy.

Jusge Naraja said the court took into account several mitigating factors during the sentencing, including the letters of support, Calvo’s involvement in different programs at the Department of Corrections that showed that he was making a conscious effort to become a productive member of the society, and making the lives of his fellow inmates better.

But the court said there was no indication that Calvo was remorseful for what he did.

One of the aggravating factors in Calvo’s case was that the victim was then a minor, and the adverse psychological and emotional effects of this assault will most likely be with the victim for the rest of her life.

Calvo, 54, was re-sentenced by Judge Naraja on Oct. 2, 2016 to eight years of imprisonment each for two counts of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, five years imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, and six months for disturbing the peace. These sentences are merged into a single sentence to run concurrently, totaling eight years all suspended, except for seven years. This will be followed by probation of seven years. Calvo will be released from jail on May 25, 2017, no later than 4 p.m.

Judge Naraja said the court suspended Calvo’s sentence for one year to allow the Office of Adult Probation to monitor his rehabilitation and reintegration into society and as an effort to reduce recidivism.

Calvo will register as a sex offender and participate in a sex offender treatment program approved by the Office of Adult Probation here or off-island, and he will have to pay for travel and related costs.

Calvo is also restricted from employment involving direct contact with minors under the age of 18, and must not initiate contact with minor children. He is not allowed to approach children without the supervision of a third party.

In addition, Calvo must pay for past or future psychological evaluations, counseling sessions and treatment costs incurred by the victim as a result of the sexual offense, if there are any, from the date of the incident until six months have elapsed from the date of resentencing.

Judge Naraja ordered the government to submit a restitution request, including past billings for the victim’s medical and psychological treatment before April 28, 2017.

Calvo must submit to HIV testing at the Commonwealth Health Center or another appropriate clinic.

Calvo was represented by his counsel Bruce Berline at the resentencing while Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley appeared for the government.

Calvo was convicted on Sept. 28, 2009 on two counts of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and for disturbing the peace. He was given a merged sentence of eight years imprisonment and seven years probation on May 27, 2010. But Calvo appealed his conviction. On July 25, 2014 the NMI Supreme Court affirmed the conviction, but vacated the original sentence, and remanded the case to the trial court for resentencing.