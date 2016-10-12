New restaurant opens in CK

THE SURF Club, Triple J’s newest restaurant on island, held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday.

The Surf Club serves authentic American and local food right on the beach.

Triple J chairman and CEO Robert H. Jones said the name “Surf Club” was inspired by local surfers. “We used to watch the surfers next door so what better way to recognize the young ones than naming the place after them.”

The Surf Club is located next to the Jones home in Chalan Kanoa.

“With tourism playing the role as our economic arm, it is important to develop this type of facility to enhance tourism and give satisfaction to tourists.

“I think this will certainly play a role in that, but we are developing a menu to also attract local residents interested in having a nice evening on the beach.”





The Surf Club offers the island’s favorites, including appetizers such as beef kelaguen, chicken kelaguen and poke. It also has an array of affordable salad, sandwiches, gourmet burgers, hot dogs, steaks and fish and chips.

In addition, guests get to choose from a long list of beverages and drinks.

“We are quite proud of Surf Club, also we are pleased we are able to do it in-house, with all of our construction crew — Triple J construction developed this,” Jones said.

“It is also a club that charges no entrance fees — everybody is welcome.”

He said if everything goes according to plan, “we will see the opening of the Ryder Hotel next year in June. An Outback Restaurant facility will be also built with it.”

According to Jones, the Surf Club “will certainly be an asset to [the Ryder Hotel] when it is finished. We like development, and we like to provide jobs.”





Triple J, he added, has been fortunate over the years “to have good staff, good people and good managers who are highly motivated individuals. That is the reason we have been able to grow to the extent that we have.”

During Surf Club’s grand opening, Triple J also honored its staff and management, including chief financial officer Chris Duenas, human resources director Frank Ada, Five Star Wholesale and Truckload Store general manager Jay Santos, Hertz Saipan general manager Alex Camacho, business development manager Perry Inos, Bubba Gump assistant general manager Herman Guerrero, Bubba Gump executive chef Dan Salas and Bubba Gump retail manager Geraldine Sasamoto,

In his remarks, Gov. Ralph Torres said Triple J’s Bubba Gump Shrimp, which opened a few months ago, is amazing “and has set a different tone and a different standard in the CNMI. Tonight, just seeing what we they have here at the Surf Club is amazing. We can be proud of what we have here for tourists — they can come here and they will enjoy it without a doubt. You can bring anyone here and they will be happy and for sure they will remember it.”

On behalf of his administration, the governor added, “I would like to personally say thank you to the Jones family for bringing investments here, and the fact that the investments you are bringing are blessings and opportunities for the people of the CNMI and for our tourists.”

Triple J’s other restaurants on Saipan are Tony Roma’s, Capricciosa Saipan and Truong’s Restaurant.

The Surf Club is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. On Friday it is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.