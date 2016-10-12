House amends Chamorro-remains measure

THE House of Representatives amended a measure to read that only ancient Chamorro remains are to be reburied in the CNMI if those remains are found on public land.

Vice Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero offered the amendment to House Bill 19-131 which was introduced by Rep. Antonio Sablan.

The bill aims to ensure that the Historic Preservation Office is part of the permitting process. It will also require the land developer to come up with an acceptable plan and funding source for the proper re-burial of human remains in an approved location and for the preservation of artifacts found or unearthed at the site location.

The House unanimously passed the amended measure.

According to the vice speaker, “The bill basically states that no public land permit is to be issued until the permittee pays for the reburial of human remains and the preservation of artifacts if they are found on public lands. I offered a technical amendment to clarify that the remains that should be reburied are ancient Chamorro remains.”

Deleon Guerrero said if the remains belong to Japanese, Korean or American soldiers, they are to be turned over to their respective governments for proper repatriation, so they can be buried in their countries.

The measure proposes to amend 2 CMC Section 4831 which reads:

“Public lands shall not be disposed of or used for activities that in the opinion of the Historic Preservation Office and the review board, after consultation with Department of Public Lands, might damage cultural and historic properties. The Historic Preservation Office shall also consult, when it deems appropriate, with the Division of Environmental Quality and the Coastal Resources Management Office regarding the disposal of such public lands.”

Sablan proposes to add the following language to the current law:

“A permit for public land use shall not be issued until the responsible party/parties establish an acceptable plan and provide the necessary funding for the proper re-burial of human remains in a designated location approved by the Historic Preservation Office and for the preservation of all artifacts that include all cultural and historic properties found or unearthed on such public land. Permits shall not be issued for similar activities on private lands until the Historic Preservation Office’s survey of the subject lands is complete and…requirements have been satisfied.”