Oct. 2-8 is National Community Policing Week

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog on Tuesday signed the proclamation designating Oct. 2-8, 2016 as National Community Policing Week.

The proclamation was read by U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the NMI Alicia A.G. Limtiaco and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero in the governor’s conference room at the administration building.

According to the proclamation, “Community policing is a philosophy that promotes organizational strategies that support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder, and fear of crime.”

Community policing, moreover, “recognizes that police rarely can solve public safety problems alone and encourages interactive partnerships with relevant stakeholders including other government agencies, community members/groups, nonprofits/service providers, private businesses, and the media.”

The proclamation calls for “community partnerships to develop solutions to problems and increase trust in police; organizational transformation to support community partnerships and proactive problem-solving; and engaging in proactive and systematic problem-solving to develop and evaluate effective responses.”

The Torres-Hocog administration said it supports and encourages local and federal partners to continue to work collaboratively with each other “in our efforts to reduce crime and protect our communities.”





According to Limtiaco, “We all know…law enforcement cannot do the work of crime prevention alone — it truly takes the entire community.”

She added, “The National Community Policing Week proclamation is the first ever of its kind in the history of the nation and it was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice in recognition of the hard work and efforts of our law enforcers working with our stakeholders on a day-to-day basis.”

Limtiaco said “we are very fortunate in the islands because…we police our own — we have members of the police force that are members of these community and are vested in this community so they have a very personal stake, and we thank you again for all of your efforts.”

AG Edward Manibusan, a former DPS director and judge, also thanked law enforcers for their dedicated efforts in keeping the CNMI community safe.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero, for his part, echoed the sentiments of the AG and the U.S. attorney.

“I always ask everybody to work together — DPS cannot do it by itself. I’ve always reiterated that. This is our island and we need to protect it and we have to do it as a team — that’s how much I believe in working together.”