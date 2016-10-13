Best Sunshine submits workforce plan to CNMI Labor

BEST Sunshine International has submitted its annual work force plan, a requirement of the casino license agreement, Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero said on Tuesday.

BSI submitted the plan on Oct. 4 to the CNMI Department of Labor which is now reviewing it to ensure that the company is in compliance with the law.

The Commonwealth Casino Commission recently reminded the exclusive casino licensee about the need to comply with the agreement.

The casino commissioners also reminded BSI that the law requires that 65 percent of casino employees must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The annual work plan will indicate the number of local, U.S., and foreign workers that have been hired and their positions.

The Northern Mariana Islands Administrative Code § 80-20.1-510 states that:

“(a) A workforce plan has as its objective an increase in the percentage of citizens, U.S. permanent residents, and CNMI permanent residents and the immediate relatives of citizens, U.S. permanent residents, and CNMI permanent residents in the workforce of the employer.

“(b) The workforce plan shall identify specific positions currently occupied by nonimmigrant aliens. The plan shall include a timetable for accomplishing the replacement of nonimmigrant aliens with qualified citizens, CNMI permanent residents, and U.S. permanent residents until the workforce participation objective is met.

“(c) Every employer who employs nonimmigrant aliens, unless exempted, is required to have on file with the department a written, current plan. A workforce plan is current if it has been updated and filed within the past 12 months.”

In a recent interview, BSI said it is struggling to meet the 65 percent requirement due to the lack of local workers with needed gaming experience.

But BSI said once its $550 million Imperial Pacific Resort —formerly Grand Mariana Hotel and Casino — opens next year more locals and other U.S. citizens will be hired.