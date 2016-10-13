House panel to amend measure allowing the manufacture of alcoholic beverages for personal consumption

THE House Committee on Commerce and Tourism has proposed amendments to House Bill 19-163, which will allow the production of alcoholic beverages for personal consumption.

The committee chairman, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, in an interview on Tuesday, said they will make the bill’s language “more suitable.”

The committee met on Tuesday and discussed various pieces of legislation including House Bill 19-163 which was introduced by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero.

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero said during the committee meeting that members recommended inserting language to ensure that the intent of the bill is clarified.

He said once it is amended, the measure will be reported out of the committee and sent to the House floor for action.

House Bill 19-163 will amend the commonwealth’s alcoholic beverage control statutes to provide an exception to licensure requirements for alcoholic beverages produced for home or personal consumption.

Under the bill, non-commercial manufacturers of small batches of alcoholic beverages will be exempted from the licensure requirement, especially those whose production is for household or personal consumption.

According to the bill, it has been part of local culture to produce traditional wine or tuba for a family’s consumption only and not for commercial use.

But Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero said even if it’s for personal consumption, the wine should still be licensed for health and safety purposes.

“Right now there are no restrictions in place regarding non-commercial alcohol. So I guess there should be provisions as to how many gallons can be produced per family, and it should be licensed. If not, then who will be monitoring it? We also want to make sure that homemade alcohol will not be accessible to minors and that no one will get sick if they drink it. There are various other concerns and that’s why we want some technical amendments added to the measure.”