Governor wants board of political appointees to run hospital

KEY public health officials are opposed to it, but Gov. Ralph Torres says he wants the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to be run by a governing board whose members are his appointees.

He said he has wanted a governing board since he became governor in Dec. 2015.

“I think it’s about time that we give authority to the board and make it a governing board,” the governor said in an interview on Tuesday. He did not elaborate.

Torres said he also supports the establishment of a Department of Revenue and Taxation to implement tax laws and monitor tax compliance in the commonwealth. Revenue and Taxation is currently a division of the Department of Finance.

According to the governor, the timing is right to create a new department since the economy is improving.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 19-186 to repeal and reenact certain sections of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation Act to establish a board of trustees which will manage and control the operations, functions and activities of CHCC.

Those who opposed the measure, which is now with the Senate. said it does not require the board members to be medical practitioners or have a medical background.

Dr. Phillip Dauterman said “it is best to let the hospital run itself without political interference.”

Also, last week, the Senate passed Senate Bill 19-82 which will establish the Department of Revenue and Taxation. The bill is now with the House.