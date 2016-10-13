CUC asked to implement law requiring hotels to hook up to CUC grid

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. board member Ignacio Perez said CUC management should start implementing Public Law 19-59 which requires hotels and other businesses leasing public land to connect to CUC’s power grid.

CUC management, he added, should also submit a list of public properties leased and occupied by hotels and other businesses that are not connected to CUC’s grid.

“That law has been passed already,” he said referring to P.L. 19-59. “It is now a CNMI statute, and CUC should be actively coordinating with businesses.”

In a separate interview, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said he will work with the Department of Public Lands to identify public land occupied by hotels and other businesses.

He said he will also discuss the new law with the Hotel Association of Northern Marianas Islands.

He expects the law to be fully implemented this year.

“But we also need to be responsible and respectful and understand their [hotels’] situation,” he added.

There are hotels that occupy private and public lands, he said.

“So I just can’t walk into the hotel and say you have to connect — a portion of the hotel may be on private property, and that could be separately metered.”

Still, Camacho said independent power producers and hotels should follow the law.

“I think everybody will be happy because, ultimately, the consumers will benefit when rates go down because of increased sales.”

Camacho said they are anticipating an additional 3.5 megawatts once all hotels and other businesses are connected to the CUC grid.

“It is something that we have been preparing for. The question now is whether we are ready to accommodate them, and I think we are.”

By November, he said their power plant will have another 10 to 11 megawatts even as they continue to work hard to identify funding for the repair of engine 7 which, if completed, will produce another 10 megawatts.

CUC is also pushing for a request for proposals for the replacement of engine 8 which will give them another 10 megawatts, Camacho said.

“We’re expanding as the increase in demand continues with the intent to expand the power plant by an additional 40 to 50 megawatts,” he added.