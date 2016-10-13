Torres unhappy with Trump comments but still supports him

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said he is not happy with the comments made some 11 years ago by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but he is still supporting his candidacy.

The Republican governor, in an interview on Tuesday, said he cannot withdraw his endorsement of his party’s nominee.

“Our issues here in the commonwealth have to be addressed at the national level,” Torres said noting that he and Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo, who is also a Republican, were named co-chairs of Trump’s Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee.

“That’s the only opportunity for us, and to be called to serve at the national level, to see us included on the committee — that’s a milestone for us to be acknowledged as territories and we never had that before. So I may disagree with the comments he made; nevertheless, the issues are still there and still need to be addressed at our level. Our goal to bring these issues to the national level and address them there.”

The local GOP recently issued the following statement following the release of the 2005 video in which Trump was heard making lewd comments regarding his sexual experiences with women:

“It is not in our culture as Pacific Islanders to utter or accept comments that demean or disrespect women. The CNMI GOP strongly condemns the distasteful and disrespectful remarks made by the party’s presidential candidate. Furthermore, the CNMI GOP and all its candidates are unconditionally committed to stopping sexual harassment/violence in all forms.

“The CNMI GOP worked very hard to ensure that policies important to the insular areas were included in the GOP Presidential Campaign Plan. This plan, if adopted, will improve our standards of living and ensure a seat at the decision-making table for the CNMI and sister insular islands at the White House.”