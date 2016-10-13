Household trash discarded at tourist sites

WHY can’t the government implement the 1989 anti-littering law on Saipan?

Community volunteer and Division of Parks and Recreation field worker Max Aguon asks this question every time he conducts a cleanup operation.

Last week, Aguon and fellow division field workers Pete Olopai and Larry Sebaklim collected lots of trash at tourist sites.

He said their division director Eli Cabrera told them to clean up some of the island’s prime beaches: Obyan, Tank, Marine, Ladder and Sugar Dock.

At Ladder Beach alone, he said they collected 16 bags of trash consisting mostly of empty soda cans and bottles indiscriminately thrown about 20 feet from a restaurant in the area.

They picked up household trash including used clothes, empty butane canisters, used pampers and plastic containers at Marine Beach, he added.

“There’s not much trash on the beach, but garbage was scattered either at the entrance or on the way to the beach.”

On Saturday, volunteers Jun Kiyu and Diego Masga assisted Aguon in cleaning up Sugar Dock Beach.

Many residents and tourists visited the area over the weekend, Aguon said, adding that his trailer was full of trash.

“I’m still getting household trash there. It’s not only beach users — some residents are bringing trash to the beach.”

Aguon said littering and the illegal dumping of trash can be curtailed only if the government is serious in enforcing its own anti-littering law.