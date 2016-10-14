Ignacia Demapan eyes PSS top post

KAGMAN Elementary School principal Dr. Ignacia Demapan says she is applying for the education commissioner’s position.

She said she filed her application with the Public School System at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are four other individuals who are believed to be interested in the position, but two of them neither confirmed nor denied it.

Associate Commissioner for Administrative Services Glen Muna, the acting commissioner, said he is “still thinking” about it while PSS human resource director Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said: “We’ll see.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from the two other interested invidividuals.

The Board of Education’s Herman Guerrero said the deadline for the submission of applications to the PSS human resources office is 4:30 p.m. today, Thursday.

The board will not learn who the applicants are until the human resources office submits a report, he added.

Next week, the BOE chairman said he may call for a meeting to determine if the applicants meet the requirements and qualifications for the position.

He said they will then conduct interviews with the candidates.

The commissioner’s position has been vacant since the retirement of Dr. Rita A. Sablan in August.

The qualifications for the position include having at least a master’s degree in some field of education from a U.S. accredited college or university and at least five years experience as a classroom teacher .

A candidate must also demonstrate knowledge of state and local education systems, must have a comprehensive knowledge of ethnically diverse school systems, must have excellent written and oral communication skills in English, must be eligible to work in the U.S. including the CNMI, and must have excellent moral character — he or she must not have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.

The successful applicant will be appointed by the board for four years and will serve at BOE’s pleasure.

The annual salary is from $85,000 to $120,000 including life insurance, retirement benefits, and paid leave and holidays.