DPS gets 180 bullet-proof vests, 7 patrol cars

THE Department of Public Safety has acquired 180 bullet-proof vests for its officers and seven new patrol cars for Saipan, Rota and Tinian.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero made a presentation on the new bullet-proof vests to Gov. Ralph Torres and Attorney General Edward Manubusan on Wednesday.

It was CNMI Homeland Security that obtained funding for the purchase of the vests, Guerrero said.

Homeland Security Special Assistant Gerald Dela Cruz said the vests cost over $100,000.

DPS ordered 170 vests and received a donation of 10 additional vests.

Guerrero said right now, there are 160 police officers on Saipan, Rota and Tinian and they will all receive vests.

He said the vests cost $700 each, and they ordered them in May of this year, adding that it took a while to get the vests because they have to be specially tailored.





“This is another step that the governor has taken in support of the officers in the line of duty,” Guerrero said.

“The vests will protect our officers from anybody with a handgun. There is concern about illegal handguns being on the streets and this is the primary reason why the governor pushed for the bullet-proof vests to protect our law enforcement officers when they are on the street.”

The governor himself as well as AG Edward Manibusan and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog will also get vests.

“We all know how dangerous it is out there, and this is one step to ensure our officers’ safety,” the AG said.

The governor said: “I thank Homeland Security for their assistance in providing these vests to DPS, to our police officers — take good care of them and make sure you always wear them.”

The governor said more vests will be purchased for other law enforcement officers with the Commonwealth Ports Authority, Fish and Wildlife and Customs.

Guerrero said currently there were six applicants for handguns, but he is more concerned about firearms that are not accounted for or those that are not registered.

“That’s why we need to have these vests because we don’t know how many guns are out there that are not accounted for right now,” he said.