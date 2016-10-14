Ogumoro wants deadline for absentee ballots extended

REPRESENTATIVE Felicidad Ogumoro wants to address the issue of a possible delay in the return of absentee ballots, and has authored a bill that proposes a 10-day extension of the deadline.

Ogumoro, who is not seeking re-election, said her House Bill 19-204 will be introduced in the next House session.

Under the law, absentee ballots must be received on or before the day of the election which is Nov. 8.

Absentee ballots must be sent out in September to ensure that they are returned to Saipan on time.

However, due to a delay in the mailing of the absentee ballots, it is not possible that they can be returned on time.

Under Ogumoro’s bill, “absentee ballots shall be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 8, and shall be received by the election commission not later than 10 days after the Nov. 8 elections.”

Sen. Paul Manglona, who is a candidate in this year’s election, also expressed concerned about the delay in mailing absentee ballots. He said he is happy to hear that the House will address the issue.

“The mailing of the ballots has been delayed by procurement technicalities resulting in the late arrival of printed ballots,” he said. “Usually the ballots are mailed out one week before the end of September. I hope H.B. 19-204 will become law soon.”

Election commission executive director Julita Villagomez said she supports the bill, adding that it will prevent possible problems.

She said 1,200 ballots are still with the printing company because of some legal issues regarding the procurement process, but added that they have already made a full payment and are just waiting for the completion of the procurement process.

Villagomez said they will start sending absentee ballots by the end of this week.

Right now, she added, there are over 600 absentee ballot requests.

On Friday at 1 p.m., the commission will meet to discuss the removal procedure for voters who are no longer CNMI residents, and schedule voter-removal hearings and voter challenges. The commission will also appoint a hearing officer for voter-removal hearings and voter challenges.