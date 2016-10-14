Barringer rejects CUC offer

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Board Chairwoman Adelina Roberto said on Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now vetting another applicant for the executive director’s position.

She said the job vacancy announcement for the stipulated-order position will remain open until it is filled.

In September, the CUC board offered a two-year contract with a $155,000 annual salary to Tim Barringer, but he did not accept it.

“He just didn’t want the offer,” Roberto said. She declined to elaborate.

The position has been vacant since the resignation of Alan Fletcher in July 2015.

Roberto said EPA vetted two other qualified candidates for the executive director’s position, one of whom will be hired as deputy executive director.

But CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said they will not disclose the new deputy executive director’s name until the contract is finalized.

As for Anthony B. Castro, the newly hired chief financial officer, Camacho said they have completed a background check.

Castro, a Saipan resident who has been employed abroad, will start reporting for work at CUC on Oct. 24.