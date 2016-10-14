Board member tells CUC to improve customer service

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. management should improve customer service, CUC board member Joe Torres said during a meeting on Wednesday.

“The customer is our employer,” Torres said, adding that there are many cases in which customers’ concerns have not been addressed.

He said CUC management should come up with a plan to better address customer concerns by giving them a timeline in solving power or water issues.

CUC information technology analyst and call center acting manager Alain Nunez told the board that the call center answered 7,446 of 8,455 calls in September.

He explained why not all of the calls were answered.

When a power interruption occurs in an area, the residents will “bombard” the call center with calls, he said, adding that they only have two personnel on the morning, afternoon and evening shifts.

“Lots of those calls are abandoned because we’re not able to answer them,” Nunez said, adding that sometimes, in a span of four hours, they will receive 200 to 300 calls.

He said sometimes, one customer will make a series of follow-up calls, but these are considered one work order.

According to Nunez, they were able to log 367 work orders for power issues, 1,110 for water, and 129 for sewer problems in September.





The problems with water vary: from leaking pipes to broken meters.

In the same period, they recorded 129 trouble calls for power, 178 for water, and 17 for sewer.

CUC Board Chairwoman Adelina Roberto said the water division should be aware that 20 percent of the issues involving water have not been addressed.

“We should be very aggressive in handling these water issues,” she added.

She also told CUC management to include local radio stations in their information dissemination for service interruptions.

“There’s a big problem here and somebody is not addressing it,” she said.

CUC board member Ignacio Perez said he has been getting inquiries from residents who failed to get information about service interruptions.

He said CUC management should be aggressive in its public information drive to address ratepayers’ concerns.

In Jan. 2016, the CUC board abolished the position of the public information officer.