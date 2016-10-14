US judge: Many drug addicts start young

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona says the islands’ drug problem is “very bad — it’s serious.”

In her remarks during the recent CNMI Drug Court Stakeholders presentation at Fiesta Resort & Spa, the federal judge said: “It’s very sad to find out that a lot of individuals before us started at a very young age, around 12 years old, with just either dabbling or really getting into marijuana use, and the next thing you know they are addicted to methamphetamine at the age of 14.”

As adults, they need to feed that addiction, she added. “They then are either not productive or they are in a productive role but then their addiction takes over and that’s the priority.”

The islands’ drug problem, specifically “ice” addiction, started decades ago, she said.

“Tt was introduced in the early 90’s, and when the adults used it the young ones learned about it and then they got a hold of it as well, and that’s the tragedy that I see happening right now — young ones in middle or high school are already engaged in it.”

Judge Manglona believes that the Drug Court program can help a lot of drug addicts.

Individuals who appear before the Drug Court are reminded that they could be jailed again, she said.

“The Drug Court brings in the individuals more frequently and directly with the judge. Ordinarily, people who are on probation or supervised release rarely encounter their probation officer, and the probation officer does not have the power to revoke and send someone to prison, only a judge does.

“But when that person is about to show up before a judge, that person knows that his or her liberty is at stake,” she said.

The federal Drug Court in the commonwealth started in Jan. 2016 while the CNMI’s is about to be launched.

Asked how the federal Drug Court is doing so far, Judge Manglona said: “Well, every drug addict has a day-to-day challenge, so to be able to see some of the participants say that they’ve been drug-free for a month or six months — that’s just miraculous.”

She added, “Because when they are able to maintain their sobriety they are able to take care of their obligations as parents, spouses and members of the community, and that is what we want.”

The federal Drug Court is a post-incarceration cooperative program of the U.S. district courts, the U.S. Probation Office, the Office of the Federal Public Defender, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The federal Drug Court provides treatment and sanction alternatives to address re-integration into the community for non-violent, substance abuse offenders released from federal prison.

Judge Manglona said those who participate in the program have to have been on supervised release or probation for at least 24 months already.

She said the CNMI program is “slightly different from ours, but the goal is to be able work with the individual immediately — to help individuals get out of drug addiction, get control of their lives and be proud of themselves.”

She noted that “someone who has been in the federal criminal justice system, who has served his time, who had a drug addiction, and who lost a lot — he used to be a lawyer — is now helping those who have this problem overcome it.”

Judge Manglona believes that the drug problem can be addressed in another way. “As we take a different approach and work as a community, I think we can curb or hopefully eradicate it.”