Convicted ‘ice’ smuggler asks court for judgment of acquittal, new trial

ONE of the three defendants convicted by a jury in the CNMI’s second biggest “ice” smuggling case has filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal in federal court.

Zhaopeng Chen, through his counsel David G. Banes, also asked the court for a conditional grant of a new trial.

Banes said the jury convicted Chen on one count of conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute methamphetamine. But, he added, the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to allow any rational jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Chen knowingly entered an agreement involving drugs.

Banes said evidence at trial was also insufficient to show that Chen had the intent to commit the crime of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Accordingly, the jury’s verdict must be set aside and the court must enter a judgment of acquittal,” the lawyer said.

Undisputed facts

In a 29-page memorandum for his motion for a judgment of acquittal, Banes said it was undisputed at trial that Chen was not a part of the plan to purchase, conceal and ship the drugs in paint cans to Saipan in Dec. 2015.

Banes said there was no DNA or fingerprints belonging to Chen on the paint cans and he came to Saipan to look for jobs for his female friends at a karaoke bar.

Banes pointed out that Chen did not contact Sunleader or try to pick up the paint cans when the paint cans were available.

He said the U.S. government was able to figure out that Chen’s co-defendants, Xi Huang and Shicheng Cai, were involved in the shipment of the drugs in the paint cans, but Chen was not there.

Banes added that Huang denied in court that Chen knew about the drugs; that Chen did not see Cai pick up the paint cans from the Sunleader warehouse; and he did not see Cai drop the paint cans with the sham drugs into the green Mazda parked in the Stanford Hotel parking lot in San Vicente.

Further, Banes said when all three were arrested, Chen cooperated and allowed police to search his rented car and his hotel room and even gave police the password to his cellphone.

Under Rule 29 of the Criminal Procedures, Banes said, the court must enter a judgment of acquittal where evidence is insufficient; conspiracy must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt; and presence plus assumption or speculation is insufficient to sustain a conspiracy conviction.

Chen’s trial started on Aug. 30, 2016 and the jury announced a guilty verdict on Sept. 5, 2016. Chen will be sentenced on Dec. 14, 2016 at 9 a.m.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said the presentence investigation report is due by Nov. 8, 2016.

Huang pled guilty to the same offense and was sentenced to 188 months of imprisonment. Cai also pled guilty and will be sentenced on Oct. 21, 2016.

The three defendants were arrested after they picked up a shipment of paint buckets at the Sunleader warehouse in As Terlaje on Dec. 4, 2015. One of the paint buckets contained three packets of “ice” weighing 4.9 lbs. with a street value of $850,000.