Jucutan gets 28 months in Army recruiting fraud case

FORMER Army Reservist Jordan M. Jucutan has been sentenced to 28 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised probation for four counts of aggravated personal identification theft and four counts of wire fraud.

At the sentencing hearing on Oct. 13, 2016, District Court for the NMI Judge Alex R. Munson also ordered Jucutan to pay an assessment fee of $800 immediately after sentencing, and $7,000 in restitution. Jucutan will likewise perform 50 hours of community work service which can be waived if he is gainfully employed. Jucutan must not commit any federal or local offenses. He must submit to DNA testing, and follow other conditions on release.

But Judge Munson granted Jucutan’s appeal for continued release and ordered him to call the U.S. Probation Office every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning until a facility has been chosen for him to start his jail term.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Lorfing recommended a probation period of 28 months. Lorfing said Jucutan is a well-liked person and the U.S. government has indicated since day one that Jucutan is a good person who made bad decisions over a short period of time.

Lorfing said the U.S. government doesn’t think Jucutan needs rehabilitation, and he is not likely to do what he did again.

According to the prosecutor, Jucutan got a job right after he was convicted and continued to be employed.

But Lorfing said the U.S. government will not tolerate identity theft and up to the moment of sentencing, Jucutan still would not admit that what he did was wrong, and repeatedly gave contradicting statements during trial.

Jucutan’s counsel, Pamela Brown Blackburn, concurred with the U.S. government’s recommendation of 28 months probation and no jail term.

Blackburn said Jucutan’s case was widely publicized and closely monitored. Jucutan, she added, lost everything — his career and the respect of everyone.

Jucutan was offered his old teaching job with the Public School System but he could not accept it because of the pending sentencing, his lawyer said.

According to Blackburn, Jucutan did not spin stories in court and provided answers to the questions as honestly as he could.

When given an chance to talk, Jucutan told the court that he accepted responsibility for what he did. But he said he believed he did not do anything wrong when he shared the personal identity information of the soldier nominees nine years ago.

“After the trial, I realized that what I did was wrong and illegal. I take responsibility for my actions. I want to be an example to my former students, my family, my friends and to my children that whatever life throws at you, you can overcome it,” Jucutan said.

An emotional moment followed the sentencing as family members, friends and coworkers, all in tears, showed their support for Jucutan.

Munson said the court, in its sentence, took into consideration the letters of support commending Jucutan as a good citizen, as well as his acceptance of responsibility among other factors.

Jucutan has 14 days to appeal his sentence, and the court said a lawyer will be appointed if he cannot afford to hire one.

Blackburn filed an oral motion to withdraw as Jucutan’s counsel after the sentencing which the court granted.

Jucutan was indicted on the charge of electronically submitting the personal information of four nominees without the consent of the nominees to Docupak, the private contractor hired by the various branches of the U.S. armed services to establish a Recruiting Assistance Program to recruit potential soldiers on Aug. 25 and 26, 2007, June 6, 2009 and Oct. 28, 2007. A jury found him guilty on all eight counts on May 27, 2016.

The prosecution said Jucutan received $1,000 for each of the four nominees whose personal information he used enlisted, and an additional $1,000 for the nominees who went into training.