Michael Anthony Jackson’s alleged victim testifies, breaks down

THE now-21-year-old alleged rape victim took the witness stand on the third day of the jury trial of Michael Anthony Jackson.

The victim’s testimony included long bouts of silence and soft sobbing as Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley asked questions.

The victim told the court that she was playing cards with family members on the night of Oct. 9, 2009 when she and her then 14-year-old cousin went out to look for lime. The girl said they did not find any lime and went to an internet café. She said she wanted to go home, but her cousin was not ready to go yet.

She said she later saw her cousin talking to a man in a car. She said she started to walk home when the man in the car later identified as the defendant followed her. She said he told her his name was Mike and asked her name, but she didn’t tell him because she felt uncomfortable.

She said she walked in a zigzag pattern and crossed the street to get rid of the defendant, but he continued to follow her.

The court took a recess at this point, and the alleged victim will continue her testimony today, Oct. 14, 2016.

On the morning of Oct. 13, 2016, Commonwealth Health Center obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Michael Deary testified that he conducted a physical examination of the victim on Oct. 10, 2009 at 8:30 a.m.

During cross-examination by defense counsel Charles P. Reyes Jr., the doctor said there were no external signs of trauma on the victim, which meant he saw no bruising on her body, but his medical report did indicate vaginal tearing.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho, who sentenced Jackson to 40 years and six months of imprisonment with no possibility of parole in May 2013, is presiding over Jackson’s retrial.

Jackson appealed his conviction which the CNMI Superior Court reversed. The high court then remanded his case for a new trial.

Jackson is being tried again for kidnapping, sexual assault in the first degree and assault.

According to the prosecution, he forcefully took the then-15-year-old girl into his car where he sexually abused her then forced her to smoke methamphetamine.