Expert: Pacific people came from Asia

“THERE is no argument about that anymore,” said Dr. Peter Bellwood.

“We now have so much data from linguistics, genetics as well as archaeology that we know that people of the Pacific generally came from Asia. Many people years ago believed in the Kon Tiki theory — that the people who settled the Pacific Islands were From the Americas, but that was wrong, and I’m not being mean — it was wrong.

Bellwood is emeritus professor of the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University and was one of the guest presenters in the Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s community lecture on Chamorro ancient history held Tuesday at the American Memorial Park’s Visitor Center theater.

The venue was packed with students, local historians, educators, and other community members who came to hear Bellwood discuss the topic, “Who were the first settlers of the Mariana Islands?”

According to the Humanities Council, Bellwood’s publications over the last four decades have added a wealth of information about ancient life and culture in Southeast Asia and Pacific Oceania.

“He values joining archaeology with linguistics, biology and other disciplines to better document and interpret life in ancient times.”

Bellwood said his current world-wide comparative research is focused on Southeast Asian and Pacific archaeology.

“I utilize multi-disciplinary sources of data, consider world-wide patterns, and focus especially upon human migration as a process of spreading new patterns in culture, language, and human biology.”

After his presentation members of the audience asked him several questions regarding the first people who settled on these islands.

“Where did the Chamorro come from? You probably know that there are a lot of arguments going on and people talking about where the wind blows and things like that, and that is all very well, but that does not solve the problem,” he said.





“We have recent suggestions that they might have come from New Guinea, but that does not work for obvious linguistics reasons.

“Some people suggest Sulawesi [in Indonesia] and yes that is possible. Of course, if you go to Palau and Yap, don’t forget that the Caroline atolls 3,500 years ago were awash, and the sea level was high then, so they would have been uninhabited, they would not have existed, they would have been under water at high tide. At that time the atolls would not have been there.”

When told that his theory could be wrong as well, he agreed — but only if new evidence shows it is.

“It was a linguist who first realized that Taiwan was the homeland of Austronesian languages. Everyone accepts that, and no one really argues about that. They spread essentially from Taiwan, and probably initially to the Philippines because it is the next place in terms of the map.

“But eventually the amount of evidence builds up, if you’ve got several disciplines like genomics, linguistics, skeletal analysis of cranial facial shapes, archaeology, domestic animals and their sources, and where the rice comes from — things like that. And when they start pointing in the same direction, the odds of someone finding something totally different out of the blue — those odds become smaller and smaller.”

Bellwood said based on evidence from languages and archaeology, “the first people came to the Mariana Islands about 3,500 years ago. They brought with them a style of pottery with circles and dentate stamp decorations as we call it, and red slipping which had close parallels with those in the northern Philippines at about the same time. There were similar kinds of pottery in other parts of the Philippines.”

He added, “But the likely source for it would be somewhere on Luzon island in the northern Philippines. If they came from there, of course they would have crossed a very wide expanse of sea, more than 2,000 kilometers. But they would have had the advantage of sailing along the same latitude. They would have been familiar with star positions and the movement of the sun — they would have known about things like that, and could have used them to maintain their latitude, and I guess if they sailed from the middle of Luzon straight across to the east they would eventually arrive in the Marianas.”

Linguistically, he said, the Chamorro language is not an Oceanic language.

“It is not related to the languages of Melanesia, Polynesia or even the Carolines. It is a language sub-group that is quite separate and seems to relate to the islands of Southeast Asia, and a number of linguists certainly favor the Philippines as the source of it for various linguistic reasons.”

Among Bellwood’s best known publications are “First Farmers” (2005), “First Migrants” (2013), “Pre-History of the Indo-Malay Archipelago” (1997), and Man’s Conquest of the Pacific (1979).

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Mike Carson and Dr. Hsiao-Chun Hung presented the results of their ongoing archaeological research in Laulau.