Walter Manglona to join US rapper Fat Joe in Guam concert

LOCAL artist Walter Manglona, who recently uploaded his original song “Hometown Rota” which has gotten over 60,000 views on Facebook, will perform with one of America’s famous rappers, Fat Joe, in a concert next month on Guam.

The event is considered a stepping stone for local performers seeking worldwide recognition in the music industry, and it will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the University of Guam fieldhouse.

Manglona told Variety he was officially invited to share the stage with Fat Joe by the chief executive officer of Club Matrix Productions who has viewed some of Manglona’s videos on YouTube.

“I am truly honored by this opportunity,” Manglona said. “I cannot miss this great opportunity to share the stage with an amazing hip hop legend.”

Manglona said he will bring with him some of his talented musician friends, including his brother Dean Manglona, who is also a singer and songwriter. Dean Manglona co-wrote the hit song “Chamorro Superman.”

Also joining Walter are his cousins Cliff Atalig, John RokJuan Guerrero and Benjamin Norita who is currently on Guam.

Fat Joe, the main act, was raised in the South Bronx in New York. He secured a recording contract with the Relativity label in the early 1990s, resulting in the release of a full-length debut album. By the late 1990s, Fat Joe had signed on with Atlantic.

On Guam, Fat Joe will perform his smash hits “Lean Back,” “What’s Luv,” “Another Round” and his latest track, “All the Way Up.”

Walter Manglona said his acquaintance with recognized executives from the music industry started when he uploaded some of his original songs on YouTube and Facebook a few months ago.

Since then, he said he has been communicating with various producers and promoters regarding shows in the states and a possible record deal.

“I couldn’t leave at the time due to work and other things,” said Walter Manglona, who is the Office on Aging director.

One of his friends on Guam works at a radio station there and introduced him to Garth Golding, a concert promoter and CEO of Club Matrix Productions.

It was Golding who produced the “Ashanti Live” concert on Guam in 2005.

As for Walter Manglona, he has so far produced 19 hit songs including “Snoopy,” “Right Here,” “Chamorro Superman,” “My Pick Up Line,” “Need You So Bad,” and “Welcome to the Party.”

He also has over 840,000 video views on YouTube.

Recently, he uploaded “Hometown Rota” and “O Holy Night” on Facebook.

“I am truly grateful and humbled to see people all over the world appreciate my music,” he said.

Tickets for the Guam concert are available online at www.clubmatrixproductions.com/. The price is $35 for general admission and $750 for platinum V.I.P.

“Tickets are selling quickly! I would love to see my hometown crowd from Saipan, Rota and Tinian at the show,” Walter Manglona said.

On Oct. 28, he will hold a free concert at the Sinapalo Children’s Park on Rota. He said he has invited other local artists to join him. Among them: Kevin Atalig, Tommy “Gun” Atalig, Davita and Denetrah Manglona, RokJuan, John Trevor Cruz, and Dean Manglona.

The show will begin at 6 p.m.

“I can’t wait for it! It is kind of like a ‘Welcome Home Concert’ for me,” Walter Manglona said.

In addition, he has signed a music deal with ATM Entertainment in conjunction with Jade Pro Studios to release his first ever digital album titled, “Just Me.” It will be available in over 150 online stores such as iTunes, Amazon Music, Rhapsody, Spotify, and more.

“Early next year I am heading to New York City to perform with other celebrity acts,” he said.

Walter Manglona’s special message to the CNMI’s young and inspiring musicians: “Keep doing what you do. You never know what could happen. You will face some rejections in life, people might tell you that you are not good enough, but don’t ever let anything stop you from achieving your dreams. You have to persevere and stay optimistic. Keep reaching for the stars.”